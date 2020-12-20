2:23pm, 20 December 2020

James Stokes scored two tries as London Irish regained first place in their European Challenge Cup pool with a 26-17 bonus point victory over Pau.

Stokes twice benefited from well-timed passed from Paddy Jackson and Phil Cokanasiga scored a superb solo try as Irish established a 21-7 lead at half-time.

Pau, who had briefly levelled through Atila Septar, reduced the gap through a Clovid Lebail penalty but Tom Parton raced into the corner to secure the bonus point after 49 minutes.

The visitors were far from finished and began to put Irish under intense pressure, forcing a number of penalties before Thibault Debaes deservedly crossed the line late on.

Irish have maximum points from their first two matches in the pool following their opening 34-8 win in Agen.