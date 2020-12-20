    James Stokes scored two tries as London Irish regained first place in their European Challenge Cup pool with a 26-17 bonus point victory over Pau.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stokes twice benefited from well-timed passed from Paddy Jackson and Phil Cokanasiga scored a superb solo try as Irish established a 21-7 lead at half-time.

    Pau, who had briefly levelled through Atila Septar, reduced the gap through a Clovid Lebail penalty but Tom Parton raced into the corner to secure the bonus point after 49 minutes.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    The visitors were far from finished and began to put Irish under intense pressure, forcing a number of penalties before Thibault Debaes deservedly crossed the line late on.

    Irish have maximum points from their first two matches in the pool following their opening 34-8 win in Agen.

    Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now