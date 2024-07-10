James Slipper to captain Wallabies as Liam Wright ruled out of Wales Test

Last week’s captain Liam Wright will not suit up for the Wallabies on Saturday evening after being ruled out of the second Test against Wales through injury. That change has prompted a backrow reshuffle and an adjustment in the leadership department.

Test veteran James Slipper will captain the Wallabies for the 15th time in Wright’s absence, while backrower enforcer Rob Valetini shifts from No. 8 to blindside flanker. Queenslander Fraser McReight holds onto his place at openside.

Beecroft junior Charlie Cale has been named to start in Wallaby gold for the first time after coming off the bench last time out. Cale was impressive in Super Rugby Pacific with the Brumbies but will want to make the most of this opportunity.

The rest of the forward pack remains unchanged with captain Slipper set to pack down alongside hooker Matt Faessler and the powerful Taniela Tupou in the front row. Western Force skipper Jeremy Williams will partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto as the two locks once again.

As for the backline, the coaching staff have named unchanged combinations starting with the promising halves partnership of Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio. Reds’ duo Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook will link up in a midfield that boasts plenty of potential.

Two of last week’s try scorers Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright will take their place on the left wing and at fullback respectively, while the ever-dangerous Andrew Kellaway rounds out the starting side on the right edge.

On the bench, Josh Nasser – who is the brother of Olympics-bound Australian sevens ace Isabella Nassr – is in line to debut. Langi Gleeson, Nic White and Ben Donaldson also return to the fold after missing out on selection last time out.

“We found out a bit about ourselves last week and are looking forward to learning a bit more on Saturday night,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“We’ve worked hard again this week in Melbourne and will be going out to earn the support of those in the stands and those at home on Saturday night.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 20 26 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

The Wallabies are looking to make it two wins from as many starts after getting the better of Wales 25-16 in Sydney last week. Australia have named a strong side but will face a Welsh outfit eager to snap a disastrous eight-Test losing run.

This match at Melbourne’s AAMI Park will kick off at 7:45 pm AEST on Saturday. Fans in Australia can watch the match on Stan Sport.

Wallabies team to take on Wales in Melbourne

James Slipper (c) Matt Faessler Taniela Tupou Jeremy Williams Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Rob Valetini Fraser McReight Charlie Cale Jake Gordon Noah Lolesio Filipo Daugunu Hunter Paisami Josh Flook Andrew Kellaway Tom Wright

Replacements

Josh Nasser** Isaac Kailea Allan Alaalatoa Angus Blyth Langi Gleeson Nic White Ben Donaldson Dylan Pietsch