Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
22:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
International

James Slipper to captain Wallabies as Liam Wright ruled out of Wales Test

By Finn Morton
Fraser McReight and James Slipper of the Wallabies walk out ahead of Australia Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park on September 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Last week’s captain Liam Wright will not suit up for the Wallabies on Saturday evening after being ruled out of the second Test against Wales through injury. That change has prompted a backrow reshuffle and an adjustment in the leadership department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Test veteran James Slipper will captain the Wallabies for the 15th time in Wright’s absence, while backrower enforcer Rob Valetini shifts from No. 8 to blindside flanker. Queenslander Fraser McReight holds onto his place at openside.

Beecroft junior Charlie Cale has been named to start in Wallaby gold for the first time after coming off the bench last time out. Cale was impressive in Super Rugby Pacific with the Brumbies but will want to make the most of this opportunity.

The rest of the forward pack remains unchanged with captain Slipper set to pack down alongside hooker Matt Faessler and the powerful Taniela Tupou in the front row. Western Force skipper Jeremy Williams will partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto as the two locks once again.

As for the backline, the coaching staff have named unchanged combinations starting with the promising halves partnership of Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio. Reds’ duo Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook will link up in a midfield that boasts plenty of potential.

Two of last week’s try scorers Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright will take their place on the left wing and at fullback respectively, while the ever-dangerous Andrew Kellaway rounds out the starting side on the right edge.

On the bench, Josh Nasser – who is the brother of Olympics-bound Australian sevens ace Isabella Nassr – is in line to debut. Langi Gleeson, Nic White and Ben Donaldson also return to the fold after missing out on selection last time out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We found out a bit about ourselves last week and are looking forward to learning a bit more on Saturday night,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“We’ve worked hard again this week in Melbourne and will be going out to earn the support of those in the stands and those at home on Saturday night.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
20
26
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
60%

The Wallabies are looking to make it two wins from as many starts after getting the better of Wales 25-16 in Sydney last week. Australia have named a strong side but will face a Welsh outfit eager to snap a disastrous eight-Test losing run.

This match at Melbourne’s AAMI Park will kick off at 7:45 pm AEST on Saturday. Fans in Australia can watch the match on Stan Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallabies team to take on Wales in Melbourne

  1. James Slipper (c)
  2. Matt Faessler
  3. Taniela Tupou
  4. Jeremy Williams
  5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
  6. Rob Valetini
  7. Fraser McReight
  8. Charlie Cale
  9. Jake Gordon
  10. Noah Lolesio
  11. Filipo Daugunu
  12. Hunter Paisami
  13. Josh Flook
  14. Andrew Kellaway
  15. Tom Wright

Replacements

  1. Josh Nasser**
  2. Isaac Kailea
  3. Allan Alaalatoa
  4. Angus Blyth
  5. Langi Gleeson
  6. Nic White
  7. Ben Donaldson
  8. Dylan Pietsch

Recommended

Aaron Wainwright ruled out as Wales name team to take on Wallabies

Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Ex-Wallaby credits forwards for ‘denting the line’ in win over Wales

New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

OPINION

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

2

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

3

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

4

Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

5

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

6

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

7

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

8

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Harry McNulty: 'I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t think about walking through Dublin Airport with an Olympic medal.'

The Ireland Sevens captain has led a life less ordinary as he's travelled the world and has his sights set on Olympics glory

FEATURE

Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

Ireland's lineout issues in Pretoria had shades of the Springboks' hatchet-job in their RWC clash.

FEATURE

Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Can the 24-year-old nail down his spot as Joe Schmidt's go-to man at number 10?

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Willie 1 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

I find the personal criticism of the author disappointing. He invariably offers left field opinions and if that offends you - don’t read his articles. Keep up the good work Hamish.

14 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

This author lives in another time. The All Blacks have been using public criticism to strengthen resolve since before the days of the internet. Last weeks performance was excellence personified, you should give up if you couldn’t see that. Which type of play are you referring to.. author? The first half’s, or the second’s? Did you even watch the game?

14 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

As expected 👍

5 Go to comments
M
Maxwell 1 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Even after England managed to disable Mckenzie picking him to start again? ‘I can imagine him slicing through a tired English side like a sharp hot knife through butter. Would have been a good opportunity to see BB start and play to Mckenzies strengths.

5 Go to comments
g
gronzhohaia@yahoo.com 1 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

The biggest test was to win the 1st test, yes there are areas that need attending to. Not many sides can come together in a short space of time, and win.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Reauden Barrett will make or score the winning try!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Shock British and Irish Lions outcome in New Zealand - OTD

A travesty of justice this outcome. Still no one has answered to the refs “I stitch this game up" penalty-to-win-the-game reversal.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

The Bok bashing and whining is getting really boring - and I’m an ABs supporter. It doesn’t matter how they play, someone needs to have a big whinge about it. If it’s in the rules then they can do whatever they want and everyone else can just stay bitter about not thinking of it first.

18 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eden Park will SMILE BENIGNLY before another ALL BLACK WIN!!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Whats the England team? Will be interesting to see if its a reverse of the strategies played in the last game, this time.

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Not sure why he just didnt run the show from where he was. Tightening the budget strings I suppose.

4 Go to comments
S
Sam T 2 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Glad to see they’ve retained the same squad, TJ’s injury aside. I expect another close fought test match, with a margin less than 5 points.

5 Go to comments
S
Sam T 2 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

I don’t understand the main point of this article and others from NZ media. It suggests that they were expecting a wider margin of victory against a side that also lost by “one point” from qualifying for the world cup final. This is a good England side who will develop into an excellent team and when we look back at this series, we’ll better appreciate the All Blacks performances. There’s greater value to be gained from a tightly contested series as preparation for a demanding test schedule ahead, than runaway victories providing a false sense of superiority. Tests will always expose vulnerabilities, that’s the definition of a test.

17 Go to comments
S
Siphelele 2 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

All Blacks by 15 points.

5 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 3 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Another international caliber coach in charge of a SR team, fantastic.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell to reach major milestone in Springbok rematch

I am an Ireland fan, but not at all a fan of the cynical forward play that they have adopted under Farrell. It feels like Farrell takes after his son - very talented but happy to cheat to win. Ideally Karl Dixon gets tough about ruck misbehavior, but the Boks can't count on that. They will need a smart strategy to neutralize Irish ruck cheating. If you want to track it, take a look at the Laws, as published by World Rugby. Read the part about binding when going the ruck, and then watch carefully to see whether Ireland ever follow the rules.

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

TJ paid the price for buggering around when the ball was available to play. The injury would’ve been avoided. I don’t know why #9s pause, look around, scratch their backside, text their mum, etc. Just play the bloody ball.

16 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

Rinsing out the Foster stink will take longer than one test. He coached the ABs into mediocrity for the best part of 3 seasons, damaged the ABs brand & hurt the fans psyche. Our expectations though, will always be high, & so they should. After all, out of 151 tests played against us, the Home Unions have only won a combined total of 16. Useless!!!

14 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

I agree with the gist of the article but I’m frustrated with the “if Marcus Smith had kicked blah blah blah, England would’ve won” nonsense. If we must tally the result in hindsight (a ridiculous exercise tbf) then deduct 3pts from Eng's penalty in H1 extra time, too. But yes, this is a massive opportunity for Eng. They now have solid data on the ABs, areas where we were soft on D, moments where running rather than kicking were better options, weaknesses in our goal line D, etc etc. In some ways I am more concerned with this test than the first one. Also, let’s be clear. Razor said his initial thoughts immediately after the win, was one of disappointment, before pivoting to “we’ll take the win”. To me this shows he & his team will have been working extra hard to shore up & add to the ABs toolkit for Eden Park. They need to because after the Dunners test, the English will be lickng their chops.

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

If Karl Dixon is tough on rucks SA will win easily. If he does the Luke Pearce blind eye thing then it will be another frustrating (and boring) game. Karl: Please review what the Laws say about binding at rucks, and blow the rules as strictly as you can (for both sides).

10 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout
Search