Andy Farrell has been handed a massive boost ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations games against Scotland and England with Jacob Stockdale returning to Farrell’s 36-man squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ulster flyer had missed the opening three Six Nations fixtures through a knee injury, but had returned to Pro14 action in recent weeks, featuring for the province against Ospreys and Leinster.

Stockdale’s return represents a significant boost for Farrell, whose team struggled to create scoring opportunities in the defeats to Wales and France before thrashing Italy to pick up their only win of the current campaign to date.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Stockdale, 24, had scored 18 tries in 33 Test caps.

His return sees’s Munster Shane Daly miss out. Daly made his Test debut against Georgia last November but hasn’t featured in this year’s Six Nations.

Farrell’s only fresh injury concern surrounds Josh van der Flier, who will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week before the squad depart for Edinburgh on Friday.

Ireland Squad Rounds 4 & 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.  

Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 33 caps

Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 30 caps

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:

Task master Patrick Tuipulotu has helped mould the Blues into his own hard-working image. Gregor Paul Generation X A new crop of Kiwi 10s are set to make names for themselves in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Tom Vinicombe Free spirit Tony Brown can already be compared with coaching genius Wayne Smith Jeff Wilson Game of thrones New Zealand seems to want uncertainty to prevail when it comes to major coaching roles. Gregor Paul Pack mentality How Blues’ forwards went from easy beats to heavy hitters to challenge Crusaders’ supremacy. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now