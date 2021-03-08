Andy Farrell has been handed a massive boost ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations games against Scotland and England with Jacob Stockdale returning to Farrell’s 36-man squad.
The Ulster flyer had missed the opening three Six Nations fixtures through a knee injury, but had returned to Pro14 action in recent weeks, featuring for the province against Ospreys and Leinster.
Stockdale’s return represents a significant boost for Farrell, whose team struggled to create scoring opportunities in the defeats to Wales and France before thrashing Italy to pick up their only win of the current campaign to date.
Stockdale, 24, had scored 18 tries in 33 Test caps.
His return sees’s Munster Shane Daly miss out. Daly made his Test debut against Georgia last November but hasn’t featured in this year’s Six Nations.
Farrell’s only fresh injury concern surrounds Josh van der Flier, who will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week before the squad depart for Edinburgh on Friday.
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 33 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 30 caps
Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:
Recommended
- Lions series in the UK still missing vital part of the financial jigsaw
- Jerry Flannery: 'I rate Marcus very, very highly. He's a fantastic player but Eddie Jones is the guy who decides'
- 'No-one forced me to play. I was looked after well and the medics took the decisions they did with the best intentions'
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now