5:16am, 08 March 2021

Andy Farrell has been handed a massive boost ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations games against Scotland and England with Jacob Stockdale returning to Farrell’s 36-man squad.

The Ulster flyer had missed the opening three Six Nations fixtures through a knee injury, but had returned to Pro14 action in recent weeks, featuring for the province against Ospreys and Leinster.

Stockdale’s return represents a significant boost for Farrell, whose team struggled to create scoring opportunities in the defeats to Wales and France before thrashing Italy to pick up their only win of the current campaign to date.

Stockdale, 24, had scored 18 tries in 33 Test caps.

His return sees’s Munster Shane Daly miss out. Daly made his Test debut against Georgia last November but hasn’t featured in this year’s Six Nations.

Farrell’s only fresh injury concern surrounds Josh van der Flier, who will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week before the squad depart for Edinburgh on Friday.

Ireland Squad Rounds 4 & 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster) 91 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 50 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 9 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 33 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 97 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 33 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 20 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 18 caps

Will Connors (Leinster) 8 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 47 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 107 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 19 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 9 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 41 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 35 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 49 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 30 caps

