4:39pm, 09 September 2020

All Blacks, Crusaders and Northland midfielder Jack Goodhue has committed his long-term future to New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25 year old has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through until the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He has also signed on to play for Northland, his province of birth, through to 2023.

Speaking on the teams’ social media channels, Goodhue said: “It’s an awesome opportunity. Of course, I love playing rugby in New Zealand. Love representing my province at home in Northland, playing for the Crusaders and whatever rugby I can for New Zealand. It’s awesome.”

Ross Karl is joined by Brad Weber and Josh Ioane for this weeks episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod as they look back on the epic encounter that was the North vs South match in Wellington.

The versatile midfielder’s signature adds to an exciting core of All Blacks who have inked deals to play in New Zealand long-term, including Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: “It’s fantastic news that Jack has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for three more years. He’s grown immensely as a player since coming into our group in 2017 and has some real international experience under his belt which will serve him well in the future. He’s also a growing leader in our team and we look forward to seeing how his influence grows both on and off-field over the next few years.”

"I just didn’t have that same attachment to the Blues." Jack Goodhue spoke to @TomVinicombe about his move from Northland to @CrusadersRugby and where his North v South allegiance lies.https://t.co/G3yDGVjMj5 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 7, 2020

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson recognised Goodhue as a significant re-signing for his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jack is a world-class midfielder and a critical member of the Crusaders team, who has been integral to our success. At 25, he’s earned more than 50 Super Rugby caps and is a genuine leader in our group. We’re excited he’s confirmed his playing future in red and black.”

Northland Rugby Chief Executive Cameron Bell has welcomed Goodhue’s return to his provincial roots.

“Northland Rugby and the Kawakawa community are super excited that our Jack has committed through to 2023. He is an inspiration to our tamariki and rangatahi and will be part of the backbone of Northland rugby’s resurgence. Rise the Taniwha.”

Jack Goodhue – mini bio

Born and raised in Northland, Jack Goodhue has been an ever-present figure for the Crusaders side since making his Investec Super Rugby debut in 2017. He pulled on the All Blacks jersey for the first time to play against a French XV in November that year and made his Test debut six months later against France in Dunedin. He has played 13 Tests for the All Blacks to date and featured at last year’s Rugby World Cup, playing four matches. Goodhue has gone on to win four consecutive Investec Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders.

– New Zealand Rugby

ADVERTISEMENT