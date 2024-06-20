Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Jack Crowley named URC Players’ Player of the Season

By Jon Newcombe
URC Players' Player of the Year 2023/24, Jack Crowley celebrates Munster's victory over Leinster (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley has been named the BKT United Rugby Championship’s Players’ Player of the Season, capping off an incredible awards season for the young playmaker.

The 24-year-old adds the award to his Next-Gen Player of the Season prize, as well as also being named in this season’s Elite XV.

Captains and vice-captains from the 16 teams submitted their votes.

Crowley has been ever-present for Munster this season, cementing his position at fly-half while guiding them to the top of the table during the regular season.

He was Munster’s top points scorer across the season with 80 URC points, while boasting an 87% success rate in front of goal.

Capping a fine season, he was also an ever-present starter for Ireland in their Guinness Six Nations-winning campaign.

Crowley follows in the footsteps of fellow Ireland international Dan Sheehan who was named Players’ Player of the Season last year and DHL Stormers star Evan Roos who won the prize in 2021/22.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Dlala 46 minutes ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

He’s not really a very good player, anyhow. Been a passenger in the Springboks squad for too long.

22 Go to comments
b
beaudy 52 minutes ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

“The truth is he is departing at a time when there is a plethora of established and budding No.10s in Australia. It’s the healthiest depth the position has seen in years.” Noah is decent and donaldson is very inexperienced. JOC hasnt played well for a while. Schmidt rather wont pick players from abroad. So im supprised that you came to this conclusion.

3 Go to comments
m
mitch 52 minutes ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

If he’d gone to the Broncos you’d think great club but he’s gone to the worst club in the comp. He’s one injury away from being yesterday’s hero. But good luck to him, don’t think he’s chosen well but time will tell.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 hours ago
Resilient Irish will test Springboks despite provincial setbacks

The series will no doubt be hard fought and Ireland have the game to hurt SA. I expect it will be very very close indeed

9 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

Is this lot the best of England rugby? All Blacks are gonna lay waste in a couple of weeks!!!!!

22 Go to comments
P
PDV 2 hours ago
Resilient Irish will test Springboks despite provincial setbacks

Doubt anyone in South Africa, from the players to the supporters, expect this to be an easy series. Much will depend on how quickly the Boks can shake off any rustiness and get used to tweaks to their defensive and attacking strategies implemented by the new coaching staff.

9 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 3 hours ago
University student handed Japan Test debut vs England

Eddies bottled it

2 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 3 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

_provided the bedrock of the Wallaby tight forward effort in recent times_ WBs are ranked 9th. The one constant has been Slipper. I recall the endless penalties he coughed up on the NH 22 tour. Any other country and he would be dropped. Vs Wales, Georgia and SA, his record says he will be pinged 3 times in each match. Do you think it is better starting him on the bench? Replacement will be penalised but that would be happening anyway! (Hope you are well)

110 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 3 hours ago
Resilient Irish will test Springboks despite provincial setbacks

on the day it is 50/50 as always and with the recent injuries to JGP & non-availability of Conan/Hansen/Keenan it evens out with all the recent Bok injuries too. IMO it’ll still be an extremely tight little series coming down to the last few mins in each match, as there is just too much pride at stake on both sides.

9 Go to comments
L
Lincoln 3 hours ago
South Africa vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Im in Germany in a remote place, same question, is it possible to watch the game live on laptop, thanks

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Resilient Irish will test Springboks despite provincial setbacks

Players are different animals when they don the national jersey. I have no doubt that both tests will go down to the wire.

9 Go to comments
d
dave 5 hours ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

Good luck to him. Good to wash the Jones stench off him. I thought the young 10 the Tahs played in the last match looked highly promising, last kick aside. Probably more so than Edmed.

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Did any of the Aussie sides have a strong scrum this season?

110 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 6 hours ago
Eddie Jones’ big Owen Farrell revelation

A bit of a nothing article. Though I’d argue that a list of the three best male players in the world that doesn’t include Antoine Dupont isn’t actually a list of the three best players in the world.

1 Go to comments
d
d 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Are you looking at Hodgman for the loose head spot? Would you still consider Alalatoa at thp It is frustrating that even at club level you understand the importance of a strong scrum but Aus rugby seems to forget it regularly.

110 Go to comments
J
Jon 9 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

If anyone knows the French, you know they speak a different language.

22 Go to comments
C
Chris 13 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

😄 Siya and Eben are on paid holidays between Bok camps. I think they care somewhat, but really they are just earning a living until Bok camp starts.

22 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 14 hours ago
Chiefs make handful of changes in team for Super Rugby Pacific final

Come on you good things - put last years demons to bed! Expecting a good showing from the Chiefs faithful

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

I didn’t read anything scathing in that assessment. Not untrue. Just unnecessary. Someone should advise French owners that managing the performance of key personnel by bleating to the media about them is obnoxious.

22 Go to comments
F
François 17 hours ago
La France plaide pour la fin des U20… et ce n’est pas si bête finalement

Pour moi le XV de France (avec les finalistes du Top14 en test d’été) doit être prioritaire en deuxième le XV de France U20 et seulement en 3eme les clubs pas possible d'avoir le genre d’équipe plus que bis comme lors du dernier 6 nations U20 (se que ne dis pas l’article ici c’est que justement Sébastien Calvet a choisi de quitter les U20 français car n’a pas les joueurs a disposition comme il le souhaite) après pour se qui est du championnat du monde U20 je pense qu’il devrait se disputer après la finale du Top14 sur les mêmes semaines que les Tests matchs d’été des seniors. Sinon sur le sujet changement de catégorie si c’est de revenir a une sélection U19 je dis non si le but c’est pour voir des joueurs du championnat espoirs représenter un XV de France de jeune je vois pas l’intérêt et surtout vont se ramasser vu l’écart entre le niveau international et le championnat espoirs d’un niveau plus que moyen préparent mal au haut niveau.

3 Go to comments
