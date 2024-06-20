Jack Crowley named URC Players’ Player of the Season

Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley has been named the BKT United Rugby Championship’s Players’ Player of the Season, capping off an incredible awards season for the young playmaker.

The 24-year-old adds the award to his Next-Gen Player of the Season prize, as well as also being named in this season’s Elite XV.

Captains and vice-captains from the 16 teams submitted their votes.

Crowley has been ever-present for Munster this season, cementing his position at fly-half while guiding them to the top of the table during the regular season.

He was Munster’s top points scorer across the season with 80 URC points, while boasting an 87% success rate in front of goal.

Capping a fine season, he was also an ever-present starter for Ireland in their Guinness Six Nations-winning campaign.

Crowley follows in the footsteps of fellow Ireland international Dan Sheehan who was named Players’ Player of the Season last year and DHL Stormers star Evan Roos who won the prize in 2021/22.