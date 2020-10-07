8:06am, 07 October 2020

Chris Robshaw will play one last time in England before he jets off for the other side of the Atlantic after the Barbarians confirmed he will be involved in the Quilter Cup game later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flanker bid farewell to Harlequins on Sunday with a 32-26 win over Leicester but he is set to continue his career with USA Major League outfit San Diego Legion.

Before Robshaw flies out to the States, he will get the chance to face England and some of his old international team-mates on October 25 at Twickenham. He said: “It is a massive honour and privilege to be able to wear the famous Black and White shirt of the Barbarians and I will do so with great pride.

RugbyPass went behind the scenes with the Barbarians last year

“It has been a strange season and while I have not been able to play out my Quins career in front of fans, I am so happy I will have a chance to say farewell to England at Twickenham.

“It will be great fun and a great challenge to face up against old team-mates and I can’t wait.”

PLAYER NEWS ? He’s not ******* leaving English rugby… well, not just yet! ?? The show goes on for one more week for @ChrisRobshaw ?? He’ll run out for us v @EnglandRugby ???????#Baabaas #rugby #rugbyunited ? pic.twitter.com/laJcZRGkZX — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) October 7, 2020

Robshaw won 66 caps for England – 43 as captain – and bowed out of the international scene following the tour of South Africa in 2018. He will get another chance to play at Twickenham, though, and is excited to renew acquaintances with Eddie Jones for one last time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opportunity to get back out there at HQ, this time in a Barbarians shirt, and facing Eddie’s England will be just incredible for me,” Robshaw added.

“It’s been a very emotional end to the season and I’m so honoured to have the opportunity to be part of the return of the game to Twickenham and to the international stage. Becoming a Barbarian will be a very special moment and a very special memory for 2020.”

The Barbarians will be coached by Fiji boss Vern Cotter and assisted by Glen Jackson.

Another big name scratched from Eddie's list https://t.co/6Shay7bePj — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT