Follow all the action live on RugbyPass as Italy host France at Stadio Olimpico in the opening match of the 2021 Six Nations Championship:

Teams for Italy versus France, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15pm GMT

Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), M Zanon (Benetton), J-I Brex (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); C Traore (Benetton), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).

Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), M Mbanda (Zebre), G Palazzani (Zebre), C Canna (Zebre).

France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), R Taofifenua (Toulon), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), L Carbonel (Toulon), D Penaud (Clermont).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

