Ireland player ratings vs Australia | Nations Championship 2026

Ireland player ratings: There was very little to separate these two sides before kick-off and so it played out at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, although the Wallabies were out of the blocks quicker.

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Ireland punched back, Australia responded in kind and the lead changed hands often in a blow-for-blow thriller.

Andy Farrell’s side weren’t perfect by any stretch, with their lineout a recurring horror show, but they found a way. Ultimately, a 33-31 victory was secured in a titanic battle.

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15. Hugo Keenan – 8

One of Ireland’s best. Was lifted into touch brilliantly by Nick Williams at one stage but otherwise carried a consistent threat. His support line for the second-half try was gorgeous and he finished clinically after Ringrose’s clever pop pass. Calm under pressure and influential throughout.

14. Jimmy O’Brien – 5

The game largely passed him by for long stretches. There were a couple of turnovers against him and he never really managed to impose himself on proceedings. A frustrating afternoon from a player capable of much more.

13. Garry Ringrose – 7

One of Ireland’s better performers in the first half when others around him were wobbling. Defensively sharp, helping slow Australian attacks at key moments. Produced lovely hands for Gibson-Park’s try and then the delicious pop pass that released Keenan in the second half.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 6.5

Some big interventions defensively during the opening exchanges and his effort level never dipped. There was one costly shoot-out of the line in the build-up to an Australian score, but he worked tirelessly and his break helped lay the platform for Keenan’s try.

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11. Jamie Osborne – 6

Started arguably out of position on the wing given his familiarity with 12 and 15. Chased kicks well early and looked committed throughout, but it was a relatively quiet outing overall for the Leinsterman.

10. Sam Prendergast – 6

Same old, same old in some respects. The Wallabies targeted him ruthlessly and he missed five tackles while taking a physical pounding. Flattened repeatedly by Ikitau and Valentini yet kept getting back up. His intercepted pass gifted Australia a try and there were defensive frailties everywhere. The other side of the ledger was much healthier. He ran the attack well, mixed his game intelligently, delayed a gorgeous pass to send Timoney through and didn’t over-rely on the kicking game. Crucially, he nailed the clutch conversion to Clarkson’s late try.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.5

Typically lively. Played his part in Cian Prendergast’s early score and reclaimed a high ball impressively before setting Ireland moving again. Lost possession at the base of a ruck after a ferocious Suaalii counter-ruck, but made amends with a well-taken try following some sharp heads-up rugby.

1. Tom O’Toole – 6

A converted tighthead operating on the loosehead side and found himself under serious pressure at scrum time. Probably fortunate there were not more set-piece examinations. Got through a solid shift otherwise before making way and then returning when Loughman went down.

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2. Dan Sheehan – 6

A strange outing. The good probably outweighed the bad but there was plenty of both. Four missed tackles, a penalty for going over the top of a ruck and he was heavily involved in a malfunctioning lineout that repeatedly handed Australia opportunities. On the plus side, his tap penalty and last-second offload created Van der Flier’s try and he remained a threat throughout. Had a score chalked off because of Ryan’s blocking line.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 6.5

Some classy hands in midfield highlighted his footballing ability. Penalised for a seatbelt tackle on McDermott and wasn’t dominant, but contributed around the park in a typically industrious display.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7

Produced some mighty carries and absorbed another series of shuddering collisions. Ireland needed physicality and McCarthy supplied it. Kept fronting up despite the relentless intensity of the contest.

5. James Ryan – 5.5

The lineout collapse has to sit partly on his shoulders. Ireland lost four throws and the platform repeatedly disintegrated. Also had Sheehan’s try effectively ruled out after his block on Valentini and then spilled possession with the Australian line beckoning. Defensively he worked very hard, but some very conspicuous errors proved costly.

6. Cian Prendergast – 7.5

Conceded an early penalty and was involved in a lineout unit that malfunctioned badly, but he brought plenty elsewhere. Crashed over for Ireland’s opening try, his third in green, and was prominent with ball in hand throughout. An impressive all-action display.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7

Done on the inside by Carter Gordon in the build-up to one Australian try, but responded strongly. Took Sheehan’s offload brilliantly to score and also reclaimed a high ball shortly afterwards. Not flawless but impactful.

8. Jack Conan – 7

Ireland’s leading carrier and fought for every metre in traffic. Constantly found a way to eke out hard-earned gains and his contribution to Gibson-Park’s try was excellent. Another industrious and influential display.

Replacements – 5.5

Tadhg Beirne was the standout and looked excellent after coming on, adding composure and edge in equal measure. Beyond that, questions remain about the overall value added by the bench. Jeremy Loughman was knocked out attempting to tackle Valentini. Thomas Clarkson struggled at scrum time but rescued his afternoon with the vital 76th-minute try from close range. Ciaran Frawley might have been introduced earlier. Bundee Aki threw himself into the action but knocked on with the line beckoning and later conceded the penalty that gave Australia a chance to win it. Ronan Kelleher and Nick Timoney added impact, the Ulsterman’s carrying in particular.