Ireland bounce back from shock loss to Spain

12:37pm, 19 September 2021

Ireland Women got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with an encouraging 15-7 win over Italy in Parma.

Bouncing back from a shock 8-7 loss to Spain on Monday, Adam Griggs’ side defeated the group leaders thanks to tries in either half from Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Having overcome a poor start, Ireland had already seen Stacey Flood’s penalty strike a post when Parsons touched down in the corner with 29 minutes gone, capping a move involving Kathryn Dane and Flood following a driving Irish maul.

Ireland’s defence held firm to keep them 5-0 up at the break but, after Eimear Considine was shown a yellow card for a high tackle six minutes into the second half, Italy capitalised to take the lead.

Beatrice Rigoni found space to break down the left and score, with Michela Sillari converting to put the hosts 7-5 up.

Italy were reduced to 14 players three minutes later when Rigoni was sin-binned, with Ireland re-taking the lead on Flood’s penalty.

Parsons then turned provider for the decisive second try, breaking through the Italy defence before feeding Murphy Crowe to finish.

