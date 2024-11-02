International at centre of rape case resumes playing career

France international loose forward Oscar Jegou, who is still being prosecuted for an alleged rape charge in Argentina will make his return to the pitch this weekend after being named in La Rochelle’s starting lineup to have Stade Francais in the Top 14.

His return to action for the first time comes since the alleged incident took place in Mendoza on July 6 comes after a month after his fellow-accused Hugo Auradou took the field for Pau.

“We’re very happy to see him back on the pitch and playing ,” said La Rochelle assistant coach Remi Tales.

The accused duo who are both 21-years of age were charged with aggravated rape by the Argentinian justice system for alleged events that took place in Mendoza on the night following their Test debuts against Argentina.

A hearing to consider the two players’ request to have the case dismissed, which has been postponed multiple times, has been postponed indefinitely.

The duo have maintained from the outset that the sexual relations with the complainant – which is a 39-year-old Argentine woman they met at a nightclub, were consensual and non-violent.

Her lawyer, on the other hand, denounced the rape as ‘terrible violence’.

Initially detained in custody followed by being placed under house arrest in Mendoza, the two players were released in mid-August snd allowed to return to France in early September.

The three-match tour of South America was originally marred after fullback Melvyn Jaminet was sent home for making racist remarks on social media.

French management announced this week that a more restrictive set if guidelines for France players including a ban on any alcohol-based entertainment, meaning no beer in the changing rooms and no private parties in private venues.

The French Rugby Federation also hopes to amend it’s internal regulations to allow for alcohol and drug testing.

