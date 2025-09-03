In-demand Franco Smith commits to Glasgow despite plenty of suitors

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has signed a new deal with the club until 2028, putting an end to weeks of speculation over his future.

Smith joined the Warriors in 2022, leading them to United Rugby Championship glory a season later, and a semi-final last season.

However, his success at Scotstoun has led to plenty of suitors, and the tail end was shrouded in plenty of speculation over the South African’s future.

Smith had been linked to the vacant Wales job, a reunion with the Bulls, whom he represented as a player, and the Leicester Tigers head coach role. The Warriors have been able to tie down the coach, however, for another three seasons.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to extend my journey with this club,” Smith said. “From day one, I’ve believed in the vision we share to build something special, to push our limits, and to grow together as a team and as a community.

“The players, the people, and the supporters have created an environment full of trust and ambition, and that inspires me every single day. There’s still so much more we can achieve, and I’m excited to keep working hard to take this club to the next level.”

Scottish Rugby CEO Alex Williamson added: “Franco is rightly acknowledged as one of the leading coaches in world rugby right now and so it was important for us to retain his services so Glasgow Warriors and its players can continue to progress and develop under his leadership.

“We want all our representative and professional teams to be competitive and the role our pro teams play in our eco-system is crucial to our wider success. Securing Franco through until 2028 is a clear sign of intent that we will invest in our high-performance teams and we look forward to working with him again this season and beyond.”

