'Immense leader on the p***': Ex-teammate's Genge captaincy quip

2:24am, 28 August 2021

Steve Borthwick’s decision this past week to make Ellis Genge the new Leicester Tigers club captain has been warmly welcomed by Sam Harrison, the scrum-half who quit playing in January 2020 to embark on a new life away from rugby in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during their week-long pre-season camp in Jersey when Leicester confirmed that Genge would take over the captaincy from the long-serving Tom Youngs and it prompted a reaction from Harrison that the loosehead retweeted on his own social media account.

“So happy to see @EllisGenge announced as @LeicesterTigers skips. Immense leader on the pitch. Immense leader on the piss. Boys will be in compulsory Dsquared and Stone Island post-match in no time. @TomYoungs87 has been absolutely immense in his time as captain also.”

Ardie Savea on the prospect of skippering the All Blacks

Harrison’s opinion promoted a response from a number of Leicester fans, including one who quipped: “Congrats but isn’t it a bit like letting a child organise a fireworks display or Hannibal Lecter being given the keys to the jail or even The Krays organising a night out in London on a Saturday? Just saying…”

The ex-scrum-half, though, quickly jumped to his old pal’s defence, insisting the decision to give Genge the captaincy will have only a positive impact in the Leicester dressing room.

Congrats ???? but isn’t it a bit like letting a child organise a fireworks display or Hannibal Lecter being given the keys to the jail or even The Krays organising a night out in London on a Saturday ? Just saying ???? — Steve Morris (@officialstevoid) August 27, 2021

“Far from it,” replied Harrison. “Only time will tell but Gengey has a natural ability to bring together a whole changing room like no one else. I am genuinely very excited to watch Tigers this year. And Ellis being captain only adds to it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Genge himself tweeted his delight at getting the honour of skippering his club following a summer where England boss Eddie Jones appointed him as vice-captain for the July Test matches versus the USA and Canada.

“Thanks for all the kind messages,” he wrote. “I’ve learnt a lot off of younger in the past five seasons that will help me along this path. I will give everything I have to add to the great history of this club, on and off the field.”

After announcing the change to the Leicester leadership group, Borthwick said: “Ellis epitomises what we, Leicester Tigers, are about – hard work, toughness and a desire to continue to improve. He has set the example in everything that he does on and off the pitch since I arrived at Tigers and possesses a great ability to bring people together.”

TRANSFERS Steve Borthwick has been busy in the market even though Leicester are away on a week-long camp in Jerseyhttps://t.co/rMhFW6uBRG — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT