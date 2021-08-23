Ian Foster signs contract extension as head coach of All Blacks

7:19pm, 23 August 2021

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has been reappointed through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said he and the NZR Board were delighted to announce the appointment and said Foster could now plan for next year and beyond with certainty.

NZR has also started work on contracting the rest of Foster’s coaching staff and management team.

“Ian has faced extraordinary times since he was first appointed, with the uncertainty of Covid-19 and the numerous challenges it has thrown up, and he’s shown remarkable composure and resolve to lead incredibly well through it all,” Robinson said.

In Foster’s time in charge of the team to date, the All Blacks have won the Bledisloe Cup twice, as well as last year’s Rugby Tri-Nations. He has also welcomed 13 new All Blacks into the fold.

“Foz has built an outstanding culture and environment in the team with an inclusive and collaborative approach and maintained a steady, clear focus on our goal of being Number 1 in the world again.

“There is no doubt Foz and his team are performing extremely well in trying conditions and we are pleased to send a strong signal of support to create certainty in our environment and allow the management team and player group to plan for the future.

“On behalf of NZR and the Board, I want to congratulate Foz and his team and wish them all the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Ian Foster said: “Firstly, I want to acknowledge the Board and NZR for the faith they have shown in reappointing me. It’s a privilege to be part of the All Blacks and I don’t take that for granted.

“It’s clearly been a challenging couple of years with Covid-19, but I’ve been hugely proud of the resilience shown by the team. I’m personally driven to have our team continue to succeed as we build to Rugby World Cup 2023.

“What is equally important to me is the fact that I’m just one part of an outstanding coaching and management team and to continue working with them is a privilege and inspires me to be the best head coach I can be, Foster said.

“We have the immediate challenge of this year’s Fortinet Rugby Championship and then the tour North, but 2022 and 2023 will bring their own challenges. I’m really excited to be leading the team into the future and can’t wait to get stuck into our work.”

