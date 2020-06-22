4:31am, 22 June 2020

Former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika has distanced himself from a move to Gloucester. The Premiership side have been a linked with a number of high profile coaches since head coach Johann Ackermann and director of rugby David Humphreys left the club last month.

Cheika was said to have been high Gloucester’s list of targets, with the club indicating that they were hopeful of announcing new appointments in early July.

The Former World Rugby Coach of the Year stepped away from the Australia job following last year’s Rugby World Cup.

But, speaking to Rugby Australia’s official website, Cheika has denied having any contact with Gloucester, although he did admit that there has been interest from other teams in Europe.

“I went to Europe earlier in the year, two times between January and March and had discussions with a few different people around what could happen going forward around opportunity,” Cheika said.

“For me, the important thing for next is making sure it’s the right people that I get to work with right club and that it’s the right time for someone like me.

“Coaches don’t always fit, you want to be the right person and for it be a team that will use the skill sets short to medium term.”

Cheika added that he has had no contact with Gloucester.

“I haven’t had anything to do with them,” he said.

“They’ve always been a good team, I only know of them as an opponent.

“From my time with Leinster, Stade Francais and even Padova, even then maybe came up against them once.

“It’s nothing I’m involved with at the moment.”

Cheika hasn’t worked in the northern hemisphere since leaving Stade Francais in 2012.

He also enjoyed a successful five-year stint with Leinster from 2005-2010, where he won a Celtic League title in 2008 before helping the club to their first Heineken Cup success the following year.

And Cheika said he will be patient in searching for a new challenge.

“There’s opportunity but I think it’s what lines up with what I want to do,” Cheika added.

“I’m hungry to be involved (in coaching,) I’m still ambitious to win and be part of that team environment but it always depends on who it’s with and what’s right.”