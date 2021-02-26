4:07am, 26 February 2021

Eddie Jones has quipped that while he knows the potential threat posed by new Wales sensation Louis Rees-Zammit, the England coach isn’t too clued into how popular the 20-year-old has suddenly become.

Rees-Zammit has lit up the recent Wales revival, helping to turn Wayne Pivac’s 2020 strugglers into one of the two remaining teams still in contention to achieve the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam following the February win over Ireland and Wales.

The Gloucester winger has been to the fore in that resurgence, scoring three tries in his two outings this month – including the winning score at Scotland in round two when he kicked ahead down the sideline and stylishly won the race to regather the ball and touch down.

Rees-Zammit has just six caps to his name and while he was largely subdued when England comfortably defeated Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup at Llanelli, the youngster has since gone on to become the new poster boy for Welsh rugby and an online sensation.

Following his exploits in recent weeks, there is now massive hype surrounding his head-to-head duel this Saturday at the Principality Stadium with Jonny May, his Gloucester teammate.

"We weren’t sure of the significance of the injury so he was scanned this morning at the first available time" – Eddie Jones on the blindside reshuffle that has seen Lawes ruled out, Wilson starting and rookie Martin providing cover#SixNations #WALvENGhttps://t.co/rChmpfy4iB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 25, 2021

“I know he is a good player, that is what I do know, and like most players in the UK when they become a good player they get adulation, they get a lot of smoke and some of it is deserved and some of it is maybe not so deserved,” said England boss Jones about the prospect of facing the danger posed by Rees-Zammit.

“But certainly he is a player we are going to have to watch closely when he gets the ball. We know he has got good feet, he has got good pace. Jonny May knows him pretty well being a clubmate at Gloucester with him. We respect him a lot but I don’t know too much about his celebrity status. I haven’t checked his Instagram of late.”

Your teams for Saturday's clash at the Principality stadium. #sixnations2021 ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/H6akQmyqXs — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 25, 2021