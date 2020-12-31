11:34am, 31 December 2020

The Covid-19 crisis may have hampered Danny Wilson’s attempts to get his feet under the table at Scotstoun but Zander Fagerson believes Glasgow will be sitting pretty once the new head coach gets settled in at Warriors.

Wilson was recruited from Gregor Townsend’s Scotland backroom team to replace Dave Rennie last summer but it has hardly been a smooth transition for the Welshman.

His budget has been squeezed amid pandemic-enforced cost-cutting, while he was forced to wave goodbye to the bulk of his Scotland contingent for a five-week period during a rearranged autumn schedule.

And the problems continue to rumble on. Glasgow have only won twice in eight Guinness PRO14 fixtures so far and an outbreak of the virus at Scotstoun means Wilson’s team have not played since their 42-0 thumping from European champions Exeter three weeks ago.

Scotland prop Fagerson has sympathy for his boss but can see light at the end of the tunnel.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been less than ideal this season. Even just trying to transition to a new head coach and his coaching team during a pandemic has been tough.

“We’ve had new players come in but haven’t been able to have a big social event to get them and their partners integrated into the squad and that just makes life a little harder.

“We’re making the most of what we can. There’s still a buzz about the place and we’re doing little things to stay connected as a squad. We’re getting there, you know.

“But I’m not going to lie, it’s been a tough start to the season.

“It’s been a weird season for everyone. I know we didn’t plan to have a pandemic, but I do think it’s been more difficult because we’ve also changed coach.

“Danny is getting his hold on the team, drilling into us what he wants and that can only benefit the team overall for the weeks ahead.

“I do feel for Danny. He’s had a whole bunch of stuff to deal with. Even things like player recruitment were put on hold.

“I genuinely thought when we went into lockdown we’d be back playing by May and finish the season off but that didn’t happen until August.

“But Danny has done a great job since coming in and a good effort of getting to know the boys so credit to him.”

Glasgow head along the M8 to Murrayfield on Saturday and like Warriors, Edinburgh are glad to be leaving 2020 behind.

Richard Cockerill’s team saw hopes of maiden league crown collapse last season as they let a semi-final victory slip through their fingers and this term they have managed just two PRO14 wins from seven.

“Starting the new year on a high is a big motivation for both teams,” said Fagerson. “For Glasgow, first of all we just want to put in a full 80-minute performance.

“That game against Exeter a few weeks back wasn’t a good reflection on what we’re all about and the standards we hold ourselves to.

“We’ve got a few wrongs to right this weekend.”