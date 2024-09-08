Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
Today
09:00
Wednesday
03:05
International

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

By Finn Morton
New Zealand's flanker Wallace Sititi (C) runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on September 7, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time in 15 years, the All Blacks have lost The Freedom Cup after falling to arch-rivals the Springboks 18-12. Coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett were both supremely disappointed when they fronted the press post-match, but there were some positives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the coach and captain walked into the room, there were a couple of conversations amongst reporters about New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi. Sititi celebrated his 22nd birthday with a strong individual performance at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Earlier in the week, coach Robertson had revealed a bit of a selection surprise by naming the youngster at blindside flanker. Sititi had only started in that position twice before in his professional career, and both were with North Harbour in New Zealand’s NPC.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Sititi was used as a No. 8 by the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, and the loose forward emerged as one of the nation’s brightest rugby prospects. But the step up to Test level was always going to be tough, especially in away Test to the world champions in a new position.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
4
2
Tries
0
1
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
122
Carries
121
6
Line Breaks
4
14
Turnovers Lost
16
4
Turnovers Won
9

Playing against a backrow of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese, Sititi embraced the challenge on Saturday and ended up putting in a solid shift. With 16 carries for 30 metres, and 10 tackles in defence, there was a lot to like about Sititi’s first Test start.

“He can play, can’t he? I’m really pleased for him because he’s an exceptional young man. If you ever get to know him, he’s a lovely kid and gets on that field and he can turn it on,” coach Robertson told reporters after the six-point defeat.

“He’s got a great skill set. He’s mentally tough, he’s physically tough. It’s hard to believe he’s so young and performs like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re really pleased for (him), he took it.”

When Sititi was replaced in the 59th minute, the All Blacks had just reduced their deficit to a single point. Flyhalf Damian McKenzie converted a penalty which made things very interesting, with the scoreboard reading 13-12 in the Springboks’ favour.

Related

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have lost The Freedom Cup with the Springboks winning another tense Test 18-12 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Read Now

But, as it was pointed out to Robertson in Johannesburg last weekend, the All Blacks’ Achilles heel has been their inability to score points in the last 20 minutes in all of their Rugby Championship fixtures to date.

It was the same story in Cape Town with the All Blacks failing to add any points to their score – but that’s not to say they didn’t have chances. McKenzie had another couple of attempts at goal, including one inside the last 10 minutes, but they missed the mark.

South Africa had gone down to 14 men at one stage with Willie le Roux shown a yellow card, but the New Zealanders failed to capitalise. Instead, the Boks had the last laugh with dual Rugby World Cup-winning hooker Malcolm Marx scoring the final try in the 73rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s always positives in everything,” Robertson explained.

“The physicality, we created a lot. We’re one moment away and we would’ve been first up here to the press conference, that’s the margins for it.

“There’s so much good in there (but) Test matches are about finishing and finishing on top and finding a way to do it and that’s our next step is to find a way and win the line in front of us.

“That’s our focus. We’ve got to learn quick.”

Recommended

Schmidt won't panic after Wallabies' Santa Fe smashing

Historic collapse as Wallabies concede record score to Argentina

Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

OPINION

Argentina player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship

OPINION

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

3

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

4

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

5

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

2 Comments
0
007 1 hr ago

Ardie should be shifted to the Openside to accommodate Sititi at No.8; with Blackadder at Blindside flank.

H
Hellhound 15 mins ago

Yes and no. I'd say switch them up regularly. Make them hybrid players. They both need to be on at the same time or use one as an impact player. Like for like, same as the Boks do and that gives them an edge.

j
johnz 1 hr ago

That would definitely make sense against SA. His running game was completely nullified against the big SA pack. Sititi found it relatively easy to make some inroads on offence.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 12 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Switch their roles. Razor would fail with the Wallabies. There is no comparison in talent between the sides. Be realistic

15 Go to comments
B
B 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

his Crusaders forward pack coach Jason Ryan is already there, so how else will he too learn the rigours of Tier 1 rugby matches...anyhoo... his record at the moments looks better than ex AB's assistant coach Joe Schmidt's Wallabies efforts... and they had home advantage... Scott has the hard task to reload and rebuild...and his record for finding the right stuff speaks for itself...

15 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 15 minutes ago
How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

Yes and no. I'd say switch them up regularly. Make them hybrid players. They both need to be on at the same time or use one as an impact player. Like for like, same as the Boks do and that gives them an edge.

3 Go to comments
J
JK 16 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

PTSD needs a rest as does Siya (pre-face break). Also Frans and possibly Bongi. Bongi looks very sus on lineouts most of the time, I feel lot more comfortable when MM is in.


I would go younger in Argie and take my chances


Roll w Ox, MM, Kitzy, Steenkamp, Jan-Henderik up front. Nortje, Moerat, Eben at locks. Marco (you know he's keen to hit), Kwagga, Louw, BJD


I would like to see Fassi back to start at FB

176 Go to comments
W
Werner 23 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

If only saying things made them true.

30 Go to comments
W
Werner 25 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Not sure we were watching the same RWC.


Feel like he's a scapegoat for actions the TMO took and dumb situations players put themselves in.


He missed very few big calls and always controlled the conversation with players. No ref gets everything 100% right. Would take him over Gardner or O'Keefe any day!!

7 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 25 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

They aren't average. They are ahead of everyone else. They are playing average for their talent they possess. What they put out. Winning a RC every now and then isn't good enough. They need to win it more. It's a competitive competition. We need to win it at least 3 out of 4 times between WC's. The Nations Cup coming in 2026. We need to win that from the off. No other rugby team was invincible, no disrespect to the AB's. As great as the 2015 team was. This Boks team can be. Lol maybe I'm just greedy. My expectations however is not. These players can reach heights unseen before. It will be an exciting journey to be a part of and watch. I think they will do just what I see in them and will probably surpass it. They have become THE TEAM to beat in the world. The trendsetters. The innovators. They are starting to spread their wings. Which heights can they reach? It's up to them isn't it?

176 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 50 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

I think you are being harsh. They’ve won everything there is to win. Assuming they win it, 2 RCs, 2 WCs, Lions tour they’ve been the world number 1 ranked team more than anyone else during period where both Ireland and France peaked.


Like I’ve said before. Every other team rebuilds for World Cups. We do it and we’re average.


Year - win% - Titles

2019 - 83% - 🏆 (RC)

2020 - DNP - N/A

2021 - 61% - (B&I L)

2022 - 61% - None

2023 - 85% - 🏆

2024 - 86% - RC?

Win% Ave: 75%

Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 184

* 2 RC title.

* 1 British Irish Lions Trophy.

* 2 x 🏆 World Cups.

176 Go to comments
C
ColinK 55 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Yes its a joy to watch and its your turn to dominate, the ebbs and flows of the rivalry is what makes it so good.

176 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 55 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

It's always thus. People get heated and don't watch they say. Worst is that some of these people are actually quite intelligent and just lost their cool for a moment. Not all those who fights actually wants too. It's just something a troll say to get the hairs up and then they sit back and enjoy the carnage they created. Watching good people going at each other. People must weed them out and not fall for their jibes. Saffas have 2 teams. The Boks is their main team they support against all. Then the 2nd team is the AB's. We support them against everyone but the Boks. The same hold true for NZ fans in reverse. We are more connected than any other rugby nations. We can lose against other nations, but against each other we can't. As fans we are never so happy or down in the dumps as when we win or lose against each other. We have huge amounts of respect for each other. There is no faking it. Now with social media we have trolls and idiots who just wants to create carnage. We can't avoid them, but we can change to how we treat them. When recognised, they should be blocked and ignored and it would be very easy to discuss the game in details without fights. Great analysis of games etc.

176 Go to comments
j
johnz 1 hour ago
How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

That would definitely make sense against SA. His running game was completely nullified against the big SA pack. Sititi found it relatively easy to make some inroads on offence.

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Currently yes, but there was way more positives to take from these 2 tests for both teams. The refs influenced the game too much in my opinion and officiating was really bad towards both teams. It's the only consistent thing they did. I'm not sure they even know all the rules and those cards on both sides was harsh or undeserved. However, as usual when these 2 giants collide, the amount of caps doesn't matter. It's every NZ and SA boys dream to play against each other. It's the pinnacle. They go to war and leave nothing behind. Young or old. Experienced or not. It's that kind of passion The Rivalry brings us, for over a 100 years now.

176 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

I'm sure he will left his mark, but I feel he needed some time to get used to the rigours of international rugby. He has proven his metal in club rugby. Test rugby is a very different beast though. I don't want him to fail on account of others.

15 Go to comments
C
ColinK 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

I thought the ref was good this week

176 Go to comments
C
ColinK 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Well said.

176 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

There is no one that can compare to him

176 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Joe Schmidt rating = 0.

Go home Joe. Oh wait you are already there !

4 Go to comments
C
ColinK 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Thanks Hellhound a bit of solace, the thing is there is no shame in losing to a good side.

We have the threads of playing better but the Boks are the benckmark (with Ireland) at the moment. With your RWC performances I rightly place the Boks as #1 and Ireland #2. I think we will come back and improve but there is a lot of character to rebuild in the team, it's going to be a hard year. Our forwards played quite well, its the backs where our problems are. I would love to see 9 Roigard and 10. B. Barrett 12 Barrett 13 Ione 14 Jordan 11 Clark 15 Love. Our back three was pretty bad today and our 9 and 10 just not influential enough. No excuses though congrats to the Boks who were too good.

176 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

It's not doom and gloom. I don't look at one season. I look from when SA left Super rugby. The statistics will tell you everything. I don't want the AB's weak. The Boks need them as much as the AB's need the Boks. Our rivalry and respect is what makes rugby great. It's the 2 games of the year everyone world wide watches. When other teams play, only their fans watch. With these 2 EVERYONE watch, not just the Bok and AB's fans. I'm not slamming the AB's. Don't be blind and only look to the AB team. They do what they are told. They follow the game plan. NZ rugby is in decay, and Australia was the same. They didn't notice the rot until it was too late. Not acknowledging there is problems is doing no one any favours. It won't hurt other teams, only the AB's and the Boks. The AB's is the reason why the Boks is so fierce. A weak AB's will effect the Boks in the long run. NZ have plenty of talent sure, but that talent is drifting away to other countries. Or other sporting codes. They just don't have any competition in SRP and it's affecting them internationally. The curve down is slow and almost unnoticed. You would think impossible. It's there. Don't be blind, be aware, because the once great Wallabies is now ruined. That can happen to any team. Look only as far back as 2017 I think when the AB's crushed the Boks by over 50 points. If Rassie didn't rescue the Boks in 2018, rugby may well have died a slow death in the country. We would have been the Aussies. The rot in SARU was rooted out, and we have reached new heights. The AB's are as integral to rugby as the Boks. It's the hype. It's the Rivalry. It's everything in rugby. France and Ireland may claim the world wanted to see them in the WC final, but the truth is that it's the AB's and the Boks everyone wants to see time and again

15 Go to comments
0
007 1 hour ago
How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

Ardie should be shifted to the Openside to accommodate Sititi at No.8; with Blackadder at Blindside flank.

3 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider
Search