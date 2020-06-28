3:57am, 28 June 2020

Flyhalf Danny Cipriani was among a number of Gloucester players that took to social media to voice their endorsement of the left-field appointment of George Skivington as the Premiership side’s new head coach.

RugbyPass revealed earlier this month that Skivington had beaten off over 60 other applicants for the head coach position following the departure of Johan Ackermann. While within the club there’s excitement at the appointment, some sections of Gloucester fanbase have been a little underwhelmed with the relatively low profile signing of a man at the start of his coaching career. While Skivington has previously been forwards coach at London Irish, and has experience with the Samoan national team, this will be his head coach role at a first-grade club.

Nevertheless, he has received resounding support from his new team online.

Cipriani was one of the first Gloucester players to tweet: “This is the most exciting announcement of a head coach I’ve seen in rugby, foreword thinking. The type of man you build a club around. Very grateful I’ll get to play out my last years under him”.

Second row Ed Slater, who played alongside Skivington at Leicester Tigers, Tweeted: “I was lucky to play with George for the first 2 years of my career, and he taught me a hell of a lot about the game. It’s great to be able to work with him again and I’m excited for what he will bring for the team and the club.”

Former Gloucester hooker Nick Wood Tweeted: “Great to see a young, exciting English coach given the opportunity. Top teammate, bloke and, no doubt, coach too.”

Commentator Ed Mullins branded it a ‘brave call’, posting: “Gloucester replace Johan Ackermann with London Irish’s George Skivington. A brave call. His first job as a No1, but an outstanding man and a young English coach with bags of promise.”

CEO Lance Bradley, who is ‘taking a break’ from Twitter, commented “George has a great reputation within the game, and is one of the new generation of highly talented young English coaches. He was our clear first choice among the many who applied for the position. He has signed a long-term contract and we look forward to working with him to deliver the vision we have for our Club.”

Skivington will start in his new position on 3 July 2020.