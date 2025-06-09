Northern Edition
Aimee Barrett-Theron: How autism diagnosis helped her master officiating

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on April 29, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It’s often said that a referee has done their job well if the players and watching public barely notice them. But that isn’t always true, especially when the official delivers lines so sharp and memorable they outlive the final whistle.

Take Aimee Barrett-Theron. After hanging up her playing boots in 2014, having represented South Africa in both sevens and fifteens, she stayed tethered to the game as a referee. Her first match was a boys’ under-13 game at Tygerberg Rugby Club in Cape Town, where she mimicked the kids in front of her by running around barefoot.

But Barrett-Theron’s eye for detail and her calm command of high-pressure moments saw her rise swiftly. Within months, she was refereeing provincial games, and by 2016, she took charge of her first Test match in Hong Kong, where Japan beat Fiji 55-0. 

A year later, she was on the officiating team at the 2017 Women’s World Cup in Ireland. In 2019, she became the first woman to referee a Varsity Cup final. By 2020, she’d cracked the men’s Currie Cup First Division, and by 2021 she was blowing the whistle in the United Rugby Championship.

It was on these big stages that her wit and presence began to shine. When a scuffle broke out in a URC clash between Ospreys and Benetton, she delivered this gem:

“I’ve come all this way to referee rugby, not be a childminder. You’ve got 10 minutes to sort it out.”

Three years later, with another Women’s World Cup behind her and now the first woman to referee a Currie Cup Premier Division match in its 130-year history, she confronted Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi mid-match:

“Bongi, may I speak, please? Listen, I fully respect you and who you are, and I am well aware that all of your players have probably played more games than I have refereed in the URC. But we are on the same field, so if you could show me the same respect that I show you, that would be very much appreciated.”

@urc Respect the rugby values 🤝 Northlands Girls’ High School’s Aimee Barrett-Theron with the final word 🔥 #rugby #sports #unitedrugbychampionship ? original sound – United Rugby Championship

But her most iconic line came in 2024 during an U20 Six Nations clash between England and Wales. After tempers flared, she calmly summoned both captains:

So much for staying invisible. What then does she make of that old idea that referees shouldn’t attract too much attention?

“I have no problem being the centre of attention on the field when I need to be,” she tells RugbyPass. “I’m ambitious. I want to referee the biggest games. I want people to consider me the best referee in the world. Why shouldn’t referees be ambitious too?”

She’s honest about early doubts, but credits South African referee Jaco Peyper with key advice.

“Jaco has been incredible for me throughout my career. He told me that, ‘The players are the rockstars, not you. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be yourself. If you need to speak up, then do it.’ 

“You know what, boys? I’m not mad, I’m just really disappointed. Because you both gave me buy-in before the game in the changing room that you would be able to control your players. So, did you lie to me, or is it something you’re going to fix from now?”

“That’s given me confidence to not hold back. I don’t go out there thinking I’ve got to say something. And you also have to be mindful that you focus on refereeing, not delivering clever lines. It can’t be forced. But if it comes, then I go with it.”

Being herself hasn’t always been easy. “For most of my life, I felt a little different,” she says. “I found social interactions unnatural. I could be quite shy and awkward. But on a rugby field, I felt comfortable.”

In her 30s, she was diagnosed as autistic, a moment she describes as “a relief.” 

“It explained a lot for me, even if my friends wouldn’t necessarily see me the way I used to see myself,” she says. “I’d get tunnel vision at random times, but on the field, that focus helps.

“Even if there are thousands of people in the stands, it’s like it’s just me and the players. I can block everything out. I don’t hear the noise, and I don’t feel the weight of what’s going on. Now I lean into it. It’s my superpower.”

That “superpower” has helped her master the art of officiating. While rugby’s laws are rigid, applying them is a fluid craft.

“If we reffed every breakdown, every tackle to the letter, every game would end 0-0. You have to know when not to blow the whistle. Letting the game flow is also part of the job.”

Her approach to refereeing reflects both sharp analytical judgement and lived experience. She’s been a player. She understands emotion, fatigue, and pressure.

Being a new mother helps as well – “I think it’s given me patience, even if I’m more tired than I used to be” – But she also understands how to guide a match with clarity and a sense of fairness. She describes refereeing as “a balance of confidence and humility.”

Now, with experience and confidence, she’s eyeing the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year.

“I’ve been in women’s rugby since 2005. It’s amazing to see the buzz now. It’s actually unbelievable how far it’s come. And if South Africa aren’t in the final, I’d love to be there with a whistle in my hand. I’m happy to say that. That ambition drives me.”

From barefoot beginnings to the top of the global game, Barrett-Theron has done more than blow the whistle. She’s made herself heard, with empathy, with edge, and with unmistakable authenticity.

She doesn’t referee for attention, though her groundbreaking work has opened doors for other young female referees. “I want to be judged on my performance,” she adds, “but I’m proud to represent something. I hope it’s not just that I’m a woman. It’s that I’m a woman who can also be herself and is comfortable with being on big stages.”

