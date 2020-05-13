12:47pm, 13 May 2020

The suspended Gallagher Premiership season has been given the go-ahead to take a big first step in preparations to conclude the currently suspended 2019/20 campaign. It follows the publication of guidelines by the UK Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

These pointers from the DCMS will allow Premiership Rugby to further develop its plans with the Government and other sports bodies for a return to individual or small group training that strictly adheres to UK Government and Public Health England guidance.

Darren Childs, the Premiership Rugby CEO, said: “With the support of all stakeholders, our job is now to find a safe way for one of our greatest national sports to thrive.

“Our priority is the health and safety of supporters, players, management, staff and the wider community, so our season will resume only when it is safe to do so. I’d like to thank the RFU, RPA and Professional Game Board for their high levels of collaboration throughout the crisis.”

In a statement, Premiership Rugby added: “During the lockdown, Premiership Rugby clubs and supporters have made an inspiring response to the crisis, supporting their communities. We would also like to thank those many rugby supporters who are key workers and those who have offered their services to the community as volunteers.

“Premiership Rugby is pleased to continue to participate with a Government co-ordinated group of sporting bodies working through the challenges facing the industry; with the support of DCMS, RFU and RPA, as well as BT Sport and our commercial partners.

“Premiership Rugby continues to give its full support to the lockdown measures and urges everyone to follow Government advice and we would like to reiterate that our thoughts and those of our clubs are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.”

