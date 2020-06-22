11:20am, 22 June 2020

Worcester Warriors have announced that highly-rated flanker Ted Hill has signed another contract extension with the club. The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract which will keep him at Worcester until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hill is considered one of the brightest talents in English rugby, and his performances for Worcester this season saw him called up to the England squad earlier this year.

Hill has yet to add to his only international cap to date, which he won against Japan in 2018.

The young back-row forward has been in demand following a number of eye-catching performances this season, but his new deal will see him remain at Worcester for the next four seasons.

It is the second extension Hill has signed with the club in less than a year, having agreed a two-year extension to his previous contract last November.

"It is fantastic news that Ted has signed an extension which sees him commit to the club for the next four seasons," said Warriors' Director of Rugby Alan Solomons. "Ted is absolutely integral to what we are aiming to achieve here at Sixways. He is a homegrown product who has established himself as one of the leading blindside flankers in England. "He is an outstanding rugby player and I have no doubt that, sooner rather than later, he will establish himself in the England team. Moreover, he is a terrific bloke and a great team man with tremendous leadership potential. "It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with Ted and I look forward to continuing to do so as we look to move the club forward."

Hill is a product of the Malvern club where his father, Vince, was captain, and Warriors' AASE League team and Three Pears Warriors Academy. He made his senior debut in an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against Sale Sharks in November 2017 but announced himself in the Gallagher Premiership almost a year later when he scored two tries on his debut to help Warriors to clinch a memorable victory over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. Hill said: "These are exciting times for Warriors with a new coaching team coming in and a lot of players that I played with in the Academy stepping up to the senior squad. "It's good to see the club continuing to invest in homegrown talent."