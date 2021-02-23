6:45pm, 23 February 2021

The Highlanders have sprung a playmaking surprise for the Super Rugby Aotearoa season-opener against the Crusaders in Dunedin on Friday.

Mitch Hunt has been named to start at No. 10 ahead of one-test All Blacks pivot Josh Ioane, who is on the bench, while young outside back Connor Garden-Bachop has been handed his first start at this level.

The 21-year-old has been named on the right wing, and will join fullback Solomon Alaimalo, openside flanker Billy Harmon and Irish lock Jack Regan as the debutants in the run-on side.

A further intriguing selection decision comes in the midfield, with Ngatungane Punivai selected at centre in place of the injured Fetuli Paea, who starred for the Highlanders in their pre-season matches against the Crusaders and Hurricanes.

He joins Patelesio Tomkinson in the midfield, while there are a further two debutants and four capped All Blacks, including Ioane, in the reserves.

Returning loose forward Liam Squire has shaken off a minor injury concern and is primed to make his first Highlanders appearance since 2019 from the bench, with Shannon Frizell and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u winning starting spots.

Squire joins Ioane, Liam Coltman and Bryn Evans as internationally-capped reserves, with the latter in line to make his Highlanders debut alongside Tasman flanker Hugh Renton.

Elsewhere, reserve loosehead prop Josh Hohneck will also mark his long-awaited return to the Highlanders after four seasons playing in England.

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith and experienced hooker Ash Dixon will co-captain the side.

Highlanders team to face the Crusaders on Friday

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Ash Dixon (co-c)

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Josh Dickson

5. Jack Regan

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Billy Harmon

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u

9. Aaron Smith (co-c)

10. Mitch Hunt

11. Jona Nareki

12. Patelesio Tomkinson

13. Ngatungane Punivai

14. Connor Garden-Bachop

15. Solomon Alaimalo

Reserves:

16. Liam Coltman

17. Josh Hohneck

18. Jeff Thwaites

19. Bryn Evans

20. Liam Squire

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Josh Ioane

23. Hugh Renton

