Harlequins have signed promising young second row Matas Jurevicius from Championship side London Scottish. The 20-year-old was a regular starter for London Scottish before their Championship campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurevicius has enjoyed an impressive rise through the age grades, and has represented the England Counties Under-18s and Under-20s teams.

And Harlequins are already toying with the idea of testing Jurevicius’ versatility, with Head of Rugby Paul Gustard admitting the club may use the player at blindside, rather that his usual lock position.

Jurevicius is a Harlequins supporter since childhood, having attended games with his father.

‘It means a lot, it’s a big dream realised for me and my Dad, it’s a big step forward. He is a Harlequins fan, our first game together was at a Harlequins game,’ Jurevicius said.

“I remember when I was younger, we had a little tournament not far from the stadium, and the club that won got to wave the flags to let the teams run out.

“We didn’t win the tournament, but we got to watch the game and the atmosphere was amazing – that was my first rugby game as well, going to a stadium, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere.

“I’m looking forward to having Paul [Gustard’s] experience in coaching.

“I can’t wait to improve my rugby as well, and to meet everyone at the Club. I’m excited to meet all the boys.”

Gustard said: “We are excited to announce that Matas will be joining the Club.

“He is a young man with huge athletic potential and the talent to make a significant impact in the coming years.

“He has been a regular starter for London Scottish at such a tender age in a physically demanding position in a physically demanding league and has acquitted himself really well.

? "It's a dream for me and my dad." ? New signing Matas Jurevicius talks about joining our club and what it means to his dad who is a Quins fan.#COYQ pic.twitter.com/L9cFxMrrU0 — Harlequins ? (@Harlequins) June 26, 2020

“He is aggressive in contact and has demonstrated the willingness to develop, and he deserves an opportunity to see how far he can go.

“Although he has played this season at lock, he has just turned 20 and, at 6ft4 and 115 kilos, has the foundations for a modern-day blindside, which is potentially where we see him long-term.

“We look forward to seeing how he develops.”