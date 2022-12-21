Select Edition

Gallagher PremiershipHarlequins

Harlequins statement: Danny Care contract extension

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England scrum-half Danny Care has signed a contract extension at Harlequins, the club he first played for in 2006. The soon-to-be 36-year-old ended a four-year stint in the international wilderness with his recall for last July’s Test series in Australia and his form so far this year at Quins has now resulted in a new deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “Harlequins are thrilled to announce that scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal with the club. Signing on for what will be his 18th year with Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season, Care has put pen to paper as the 35-year-old extends one of the most impressive careers in the English game.

“In the Gallagher Premiership alone the scrum-half currently sits fourth in the all-time try-scoring charts (83 league tries) and fifth for appearances (260), with his fine club form showing no signs of slowing down.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Closing in on 350 appearances for Harlequins across all competitions, Care is one of just four players to have represented the club on over 300 occasions. The half-back currently holds the record for tries scored for the club, standing as the only player to have touched down 100 times in the iconic Harlequins jersey.

“Debuting for the national side in 2008 after an impressive first two years in Twickenham after joining from Leeds Tykes, Care has represented England 87 times, most recently during the national side’s summer tour of Australia earlier this year.”

Care said: “Pulling on the Quins jersey has been and continues to be one of the proudest parts of my career and I’m delighted to sign on again with Harlequins. I have been with this club for the better part of two decades and I cherish some incredible memories from the things we have achieved so far. The Challenge Cup win in 2011 and the Premiership titles in 2012 and 2021 are some of the highlights of my career and I know this group is capable of creating moments of the same calibre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins attack and backs coach Nick Evans added: “It’s great to have Danny sign a new contract with the club. He is one of the all-time greats for Harlequins and I know this news will come as a huge boost for our fantastic supporters.

“Danny is a leading figure within this squad and whenever he is on the pitch you can see his influence and input on how we play our brand of rugby. His return to the international scene earlier this year reflects just how hard he has continued to work over a nearly 20-year rugby career. His professionalism is second to none and we are thrilled to have him recommit to the team.”

