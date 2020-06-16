9:29am, 16 June 2020

Premiership title-winning Harlequins hooker Rob Buchanan has retired from playing with immediate effect following a career where the 29-year-old picked up Premiership and LV= Cup honours and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Having played in the 2011 Junior World Championship final against New Zealand, he went on to make the wider training squad for England’s 2017 senior tour to Argentina before injury ruled him out. With opportunities difficult to come by at Harlequins in recent seasons, Buchanan is now leaving rugby to take up a career with T&G Wholesale Meats as operations manager.

Harlequins boss Paul Gustard said: “Seeing Rob leave us sparks mixed emotions. I’m sad because he was a great player who was unlucky not to get a full senior cap for England and I felt he was an important member of our squad who could help us realise our goals.

“But in the same breath, I’m delighted that he has a new career that he is energised by and is excited to start. Rob played with courage, physicality and had a real purpose in his actions.

“He has had a very rough few years with the constant and monotonous nature of injury rehabilitation, and for him to come back and play an important role for the team last season showed not only his personal dedication and resilience, but the reason I, and the whole coaching staff, hold him in such high regard.

“He will be missed by the team because of his quality as a player, but more importantly he will be missed by the group because of his presence and the most incredible booming and infectious laugh you will ever hear.

“He has had a tremendous career and can look back with pride on his achievements and reflect on some amazing memories. We wish him and his partner Harriet the very best in the next chapter of their journey, the door at Harlequins will always be open to Rob.”

Buchanan added: “I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, all the staff and the fans who have been by my side throughout my time at the club.

“I wouldn’t have had such a special and amazing journey without all of you. I’m excited to get stuck into my next chapter with T&G. My time as a player at the club may have come to an end, but I will still be at games to cheer on the lads.”

