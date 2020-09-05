5:26pm, 05 September 2020

The South’s last gasp thrilling win over the North Island at Sky Stadium in Wellington has led calls for the rep fixture to be expanded into a three match series by players and fans alike.

Speaking to media in the post-match press conference, Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea said he wished it was a three match series with the chance to avenge the 38-35 loss, to provide New Zealand Rugby’s answer to Rugby League’s State of Origin series.

“I wish it was a three game series. Hopefully, whoever is in charge can make this game happen every year and turn it into a State of O [Origin] series,” he said.

“Pretty gutted about the loss, it would have been awesome to play again next week and redeem ourselves.”

Ardie Savea’s sentiment was shared by former All Black teammate Lima Sopoaga who said ‘surely’ it will be made into a series after a ‘hell of a game’. Fans also joined the chorus of those wanting more.

Surely just make it 3 game series . Hell of a game. — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) September 5, 2020

This really should be a 3 game series like State of Origin ?#NorthvSouth — Tino Junior Poluleuligaga (@JIP2EZY) September 5, 2020

Recorded it and going back in again later for seconds….as it was so good. Make it best of 3 next year #NorthvSouth — Doug the Prop? (@DougProp) September 5, 2020

Any reason why there’s not a best of 3 ?#NorthvSouth — Rugby (@MRrugbyworldcup) September 5, 2020

We need a best of 3 for this #NorthvSouth ????? — El Jefe (@GoddyJatelo) September 5, 2020

Make it a 3 game series #NorthvSouth — JOHN MARK (@Jhn_mrk86) September 5, 2020

Can we get a best-of-three series please?!? #NorthvSouth — Moses Rudende (@rudende) September 5, 2020

#NorthvSouth ok ready for aBest of three series now — Gary McSpicy (@MacGman3) September 5, 2020

Should be a 3 game series #NorthvSouth — Will (@Allsortssports1) September 5, 2020

They should make it a 3 game series….that shxt was entertaining ? #NorthvSouth — Eroni?? (@EroniGKF) September 5, 2020

@ardiesavea calling for #NorthvSouth to be an annual fixture, and would love to see it expanded to a 3-match series like State of Origin. Tough one to juggle into a usually congested calendar, but throw a sellout crowd into the mix, and it’s a tasty proposition for NZR. — Dewi Preece (@DewiPreece1) September 5, 2020

With New Zealand’s best talent on show, the two sides provided a thrilling back-and-forth contest in a high-scoring game filled with audacious skills and fast-paced action. It is believed the clash would have sold out if crowds were allowed entry, offering an enticing proposition for NZR going forward.

The contest appealed to rugby fans overseas, with those in the UK praising the game for the spectacle of skills on show.

From watching the an unbelievable #NorthvSouth game in New Zealand this morning to Quins struggling to use their 3 man overlap #HARvBTH — Gareth Rees (@garethrees9) September 5, 2020

No chance a scratch match between north and south premiership rugby teams generating a match like this #NorthvSouth — Paul Harris (@PaulHarris3) September 5, 2020

New Zealand rugby is simply amazing, running rugby, try after try. #NorthvsSouth — Soze ndikuphathele zingxaki mna (@boyce_R) September 5, 2020

Anyone who wants to watch elite rugby, watch the north south game from this evening, absolute class from start to last minute….70 + points, 10 tries…NZ rugby in fine fettle…Pity no crowd there, but still electrifying #NorthvsSouth — mkirkpat (@mkirkpat) September 5, 2020

Can New Zealand rugby be on all the time please? That was lots of fun #NorthvsSouth — Adam Rees (@AdamReesy) September 5, 2020

With the future of SANZAAR Rugby up in the air and reports that Super Rugby Aotearoa will return in 2021, a three-match annual series for North vs South could be the answer to fill a calendar that will be short of test rugby without The Rugby Championship able to take place in its full form.

The All Blacks are due to announce a test squad at 11am Sunday NZST for a yet-to-be confirmed four-match Bledisloe series with the Wallabies, however, if that becomes complicated then maybe a three match North vs South series will be arranged.