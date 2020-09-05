The South’s last gasp thrilling win over the North Island at Sky Stadium in Wellington has led calls for the rep fixture to be expanded into a three match series by players and fans alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media in the post-match press conference, Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea said he wished it was a three match series with the chance to avenge the 38-35 loss, to provide New Zealand Rugby’s answer to Rugby League’s State of Origin series.

“I wish it was a three game series. Hopefully, whoever is in charge can make this game happen every year and turn it into a State of O [Origin] series,” he said.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Pretty gutted about the loss, it would have been awesome to play again next week and redeem ourselves.”

Ardie Savea’s sentiment was shared by former All Black teammate Lima Sopoaga who said ‘surely’ it will be made into a series after a ‘hell of a game’. Fans also joined the chorus of those wanting more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With New Zealand’s best talent on show, the two sides provided a thrilling back-and-forth contest in a high-scoring game filled with audacious skills and fast-paced action. It is believed the clash would have sold out if crowds were allowed entry, offering an enticing proposition for NZR going forward.

The contest appealed to rugby fans overseas, with those in the UK praising the game for the spectacle of skills on show.

With the future of SANZAAR Rugby up in the air and reports that Super Rugby Aotearoa will return in 2021, a three-match annual series for North vs South could be the answer to fill a calendar that will be short of test rugby without The Rugby Championship able to take place in its full form.

The All Blacks are due to announce a test squad at 11am Sunday NZST for a yet-to-be confirmed four-match Bledisloe series with the Wallabies, however, if that becomes complicated then maybe a three match North vs South series will be arranged.

 

 

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now