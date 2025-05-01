Northern Edition

Women's Six Nations

Grand Slam champs: 'We can be proud of our perseverance'

Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer pose for a photo with the Guinness Women's Six Nations Trophy, after England defeated France to secure a Grand Slam and be crowned as Six Nations Champions, after the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Allianz Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

It was a bit of a whirlwind of a week leading up to the Grand Slam decider. I sliced my knee open in training on the Wednesday and needed 13 stitches; it wasn’t the start of the week that I wanted in terms of preparing to play at Allianz Stadium for the first time, having missed out through injury in the last two Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches there.

I said to the physios that I wanted to do everything and anything I could to get on the pitch and make sure that I was involved. I managed to do that; I kept the swelling out, and they were really pleased with how it looked going into the game.

In terms of that side of things, it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster but being able to play and be involved in the build-up, and then set foot on the pitch, it was really special, especially with my friends and family around me.

When it happened, I thought that it was typical me doing something again for a third time in a row. It was just a freak accident and something that I couldn’t control so I think I found that quite hard, but at the same time, after having the stitches in, I knew I had to do everything in my power to play. I then turned it into a positive.

Similar to my knee this time around, my thumb injury before the game in Twickenham last Six Nations was a freak accident as well. The number of times I’d tackled before and nothing’s ever happened, I couldn’t hold back.

I had to do everything at 100% because you’re more likely to get hurt if you try and protect yourself. I just embraced it, I had got through a tough week and realised if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. Singing the anthem and then warming up and stepping onto the pitch, that was a great feeling.

We always know that France are a hard team. We know that they like to play with the ball. I think they showed that with their close picks around the breakdown. We said before the game that we were going to be tested three, four times, and we’d have to win the game that many times, and we definitely had to do that. I think one thing that we can pride ourselves on is we kept our heads and we knew that we had to see out the game and keep trying to move forward.

To sustain pressure and for France to come into the game was nervy for the crowd but for us, we can be proud of our perseverance and ability to see the game out. At the same time, it shows that we’ve still got work to do.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
7
Tries
6
4
Conversions
6
0
Drop Goals
0
126
Carries
136
11
Line Breaks
11
16
Turnovers Lost
23
9
Turnovers Won
7

Like Zoe [Aldcroft] said in the team talk after, we know we’ve still got stuff that we want to work on, but we achieved what we wanted to achieve.

We push ourselves to be better in every training session, and you go to dark places together, but to come out and say that we won another Grand Slam, not many teams can say that. We managed to play lots of good rugby together to analyse and take into the World Cup prep.

We’ve shown over the Six Nations that we’ve got such depth in our squad. If you look at the teams throughout the tournament, there were so many changes where people could step in and perform. I think it shows that we can have a wider squad effort, and we don’t have to rely on the starting XV for every game.

What’s really special as well is that we travelled around the country in the tournament. We saw different family members, visited different places, and it was really nice to see all of the northern lot up in York and then a lot of friends and family came down to Allianz Stadium as well because of the occasion.

We now have some time to rest and recovery before getting back to our personalised training programmes. I’m in a cabin in Somerset at the moment, and we’ve been lucky with really nice weather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie Galligan (@rosie_galligan)

We’ve got a few beach days planned, we went to Longleat, and we’re off to an adventure park on the Friday. I then go on holiday to Egypt on Sunday for 10 days. It’s really important to switch off. We’ve got to embrace these precious few weeks off before we start World Cup prep.

Mitch is a big driver of spending time together off the pitch to be successful on the pitch. Those moments where we have to do an activity together or we have to come up with something to do, it’s nice that you have to do something after a tough session.

You go and beat each other up on the pitch, and normally you’d just go and sit in your room, but actually having the opportunity to spend time with people and understand a bit more about them as a person, it’s been massive for us this year and it’s really starting to show.

There are really good relationships in the team. I also think everyone gets on really well as an extended group. In our off time, I know Meg Jones and Abi Burton are meeting up with Maddie Feaunati in New Zealand, and then meeting Lilli Ives Campion in Australia.

Marlie [Packer] and I are going to meet up with Maud [Muir] and Mia [Venner] in Egypt as well because it’s their last day on our first day there. We’re going to meet up and play card games and have a few drinks. It’s nice that there are genuine connections, which is what’s really special.

LIVE

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Love him or hate him, Henry Pollock has got the rugby world talking.'

The Northampton and England backrow's confidence, verve and raw ability have raised eyebrows around the globe

LONG READ

‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

The form of Hurricanes 'facilitator' Billy Proctor could see Scott Robertson break up his established centre pairing.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'

Leadership and clarity escaped Leinster at a crucial time as their dream of a fifth Champions Cup star went up in smoke, again

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
