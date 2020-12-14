5:22am, 14 December 2020

Gloucester have announced the signing of Argentine international Santiago Carreras until the end of the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old will join the Cherry and Whites immediately following the conclusion of the Rugby Championship between Argentina, New Zealand & Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carreras played a key part in the international series, starting at the full-back in Argentina’s historic 25-15 victory over the All Blacks in Australia.

The 22-year-old arrives with 8 Argentina caps to his name after starting his international career during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Also from Córdoba, Carreras follows fellow Argentine Matias Alemanno to Kingsholm.

“Santiago is an exciting, young player who has burst onto the scene in the last couple of years,” said Alex Brown, Gloucester’s Chief Operating Officer.

“His versatility in the backline adds further strength in depth to our group and adds that extra competition for places that every squad needs.

“From his performances in the recent Rugby Championship, you can see he is a dangerous player and someone who can give us real momentum in attack, and we are looking forward to seeing him in Cherry & White very soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT