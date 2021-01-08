Glasgow’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh was called off about 20 minutes before kick-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artificial pitch at Scotstoun was ruled unplayable as both teams warmed up amid temperatures of about -4C in Glasgow.

The match was originally meant to be played on December 27 but a Covid-19 outbreak at Glasgow forced a postponement.

No date has been set for the rearranged fixture.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “The players went out to do their primer, which is just a warm-up before the main warm-up, and a few players were saying the far side was very hard and it was hard to get any purchase.

“The plastic grass on the top was soft but underneath it was very hard and wouldn’t take a stud.

“The ground staff did some work on it and we continued with the warm-up as normal but once we got to scrummaging over on the far side, all the front row players couldn’t get any grip at all, they just slid straight to their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was impossible to scrummage on so it certainly wasn’t fit to play on.

“You want to play so you would like to think you wouldn’t get to this point.”

Glasgow had trained on the pitch during the week but temperatures plummeted as night drew in.

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said: “Obviously we train in the day, not in the night. The pitch was fine this afternoon but as the night has dropped it has got to minus three and the more frozen it’s become.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I’ve been told I am 99 per cent sure it won’t be this weekend based on the fact that broadcasting is an issue. It will be another game we have to be flexible with.”

Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now