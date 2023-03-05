Glasgow Warriors sign Cordero until end of season

Glasgow Warriors have strengthened their back-three options by signing Argentinian winger Facundo Cordero until the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old joins the Scottish club from Exeter Chiefs, where he spent three years and scored eight tries across 33 appearances in all competitions. Exeter were not going to offer him a contract next season.

Cordero will be joining a number of his compatriots, including Sebastian Cancelliere, Domingo Miotti, Enrique Pieretto and Lucio Sordoni at Scotstoun.

Capable of playing on either wing or at full-back, Cordero is known for his electric speed and impressive footwork, which he demonstrated in a stunning solo try against Sale Sharks in March 2021. The talented winger- the brother of Los Pumas star Santiago – has already arrived in Glasgow.

“I’m very happy to be joining the boys here for the rest of the season,” Cordero told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know everyone so far, and I’m keen to get some game time for this club.

“Having four fellow Argentinians here already really helped me out – the guys came and picked me up from the airport, and they’ve already acted like my family since I arrived!

“I’ve already had some good chats with Franco and the coaches to understand what they want from me – I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Franco Smith added: “We’re pleased to be able to add a player of Facundo’s quality to the squad as we approach the business end of the season.

“To be a great team you first need to be a great squad, and Facundo gives us even greater strength in depth in our back-three.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun.”

Exeter Chiefs DoR Rob Baxter said: “Similar to Santiago Grondona recently, an opportunity has arisen for Facundo to move to another club with immediate effect. Again, he was aware that we weren’t going to offer him a contract for next season, so we felt it right that we give him every opportunity to try and secure himself something for the future.

“He does, however, go with our best wishes for the future and I thank him for his contribution whilst here at the club.”