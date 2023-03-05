Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

Ulster stay on course for home URC quarter-final with bonus-point win

Connacht boost play-off bid after edging to victory over 14-man Dragons

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

When James Haskell predicted Eddie Jones' future | Offload

Ex-England captain James Haskell appeared on the Rugbypass Offload podcast just days before Eddie Jones was named coach of Australia and predicted exactly how Rugby Australia would navigate 2023.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 36 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Glasgow Warriors sign Cordero until end of season

By Ian Cameron
Facundo Cordero /PA

Glasgow Warriors have strengthened their back-three options by signing Argentinian winger Facundo Cordero until the end of the current campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old joins the Scottish club from Exeter Chiefs, where he spent three years and scored eight tries across 33 appearances in all competitions. Exeter were not going to offer him a contract next season.

Cordero will be joining a number of his compatriots, including Sebastian Cancelliere, Domingo Miotti, Enrique Pieretto and Lucio Sordoni at Scotstoun.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Capable of playing on either wing or at full-back, Cordero is known for his electric speed and impressive footwork, which he demonstrated in a stunning solo try against Sale Sharks in March 2021. The talented winger- the brother of Los Pumas star Santiago – has already arrived in Glasgow.

“I’m very happy to be joining the boys here for the rest of the season,” Cordero told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know everyone so far, and I’m keen to get some game time for this club.

“Having four fellow Argentinians here already really helped me out – the guys came and picked me up from the airport, and they’ve already acted like my family since I arrived!

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve already had some good chats with Franco and the coaches to understand what they want from me – I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Franco Smith added: “We’re pleased to be able to add a player of Facundo’s quality to the squad as we approach the business end of the season.

“To be a great team you first need to be a great squad, and Facundo gives us even greater strength in depth in our back-three.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Exeter Chiefs DoR Rob Baxter said: “Similar to Santiago Grondona recently, an opportunity has arisen for Facundo to move to another club with immediate effect. Again, he was aware that we weren’t going to offer him a contract for next season, so we felt it right that we give him every opportunity to try and secure himself something for the future.

“He does, however, go with our best wishes for the future and I thank him for his contribution whilst here at the club.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Young halves won't go unnoticed by Eddie Jones with All Blacks looming Young halves won't go unnoticed by Eddie Jones with All Blacks looming
Search