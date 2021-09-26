'Give him a sniff... I don't think there are many in the Premiership faster'

4:30am, 26 September 2021

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder hailed wing Adam Radwan’s pace and footwork after he excelled in the Falcons’ 20-13 Gallagher Premiership victory over Bath.

The 23-year-old wing will report for England duty on Sunday following another strong try-scoring performance.

Radwan, who pounced for a try hat-trick on his England debut against Canada this summer, posted a superb solo effort that left Bath floundering, and he now links up with England as part of a 45-man training squad.

Walder said: “You give him a sniff, and I don’t think there are many in the Premiership who are faster or whose footwork is as good.

“He came back really well in the summer. He works very hard on his game, and if he can score tries like that, then it is all good.

“He is the sort of player we like to see at Newcastle.”

Radwan was followed over the Bath line by fellow wing Iwan Stephens and hooker George McGuigan, while fly-half Will Haydon-Wood kicked a penalty and conversion.

Bath, minus half-backs Danny Cipriani and Ben Spencer, offered little in attack apart from some creative flair shown by centre Max Ojomoh, who claimed a try nine minutes from time, with Orlando Bailey adding two penalties and a conversion.

The only frustration for Newcastle was that they failed to collect a bonus-point.

“We scored 20 points in the first 30 minutes, and we had hoped to kick on and score that fourth try,” Walder added.

“We had enough opportunities, and I think we just lacked a little bit of accuracy at key times.

“But if you had offered me a win this morning, I would have snapped your hand off. The Rec is a tough place to come, and I thought we controlled the game really well.”

It was a second successive Premiership defeat for Bath ahead of a west country derby against Bristol next Friday, but Newcastle built impressively on a battling display against league champions Harlequins six days ago.

Bath also saw their England flanker Sam Underhill limp off after taking a blow to his knee inside the opening 15 minutes.

Reflecting on the loss, Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper said: “We didn’t have a set-piece in the first-half. We got penalised at scrum-time, and then we gave away breakdown penalties to compound that.

“We sorted a few things out in the scrum, but we still struggled to hold on to the ball and build pressure.

“Whichever way you play in the Premiership, you have got to build pressure through territory or possession, and today we didn’t get either. We didn’t have set-piece dominance, so it makes it very difficult.”

Hooper, meanwhile, praised Ojomoh, who is the son of former England flanker Steve Ojomoh, adding: “I thought Max was outstanding.

“He made right decisions, and we need to make sure we can deliver a performance across the board like he did today.”