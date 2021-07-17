Close Notice
Georgia rugby coach in 'severe' condition in South African hospital

By AAP
Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili is in severe condition in a Johannesburg hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the Georgia Rugby Union confirmed on Saturday.

Maisashvili and five other members of the squad tested positive after their July 2 Test against South Africa in Pretoria, leading to the cancellation of the second Test in Johannesburg as well as a planned July 17 game in Tbilisi against Scotland.

“We got several COVID cases just after the match in Pretoria, including Georgia’s Head Coach Levan Maisashvili, who is currently hospitalised with serious lung damage and is on artificial respiration,” Georgia Rugby said in a statement to Reuters.

“Everything is being done to improve Levan Maisashvili’s condition. He has been moved to one of South Africa’s top-level clinics, which is equipped with the most up-to-date medical equipment to manage COVID patients.

“The rest of the team has already returned to Georgia while Levan and the team doctor will stay in South Africa for as long as needed. Five more COVID-positive team members are finishing their recovery and will leave for Georgia on Sunday,” Georgia Rugby said.

