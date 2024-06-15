Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
International

George Ford still wielding influence despite missing the England tour

By PA
England's injured out-half George Ford (Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images)

George Ford may have been ruled out of the England summer tour but the veteran Sale playmaker still wields a strong influence on some of those present in Japan and New Zealand. Sharks duo Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck are locked in a friendly rivalry to see who is capped first by Steve Borthwick, with next Saturday’s Test in Tokyo the first opportunity to make their debuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter and Roebuck were called up by boss Borthwick after excelling in a potent Sale back three last season and have benefited from the expertise of 31-year-old fly-half Ford, who was ruled out of the tour by a damaged achilles.

“George is the ultimate professional. He drives standards and he drives execution,” Carpenter said. “He has been in the England environment for so long and him coming to Sale has been huge for a lot of us, helping us understand what level we need to be at to bridge that gap between Sale and England.

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

“He is fantastic in terms of trying to pull us up with him. He wants to win, that’s his mindset, and he wants the best possible for the boys who he thinks have potential.”

If the Sale rookies who fulfil Borthwick’s back three requirement of being dominant in the air while providing a counter-attack threat are capped over the coming weeks, it will also come with a nod of appreciation for each other.

Now close friends, Roebuck said they “used to hate each other” as teenagers when his Cheshire or Sale academy side played Carpenter’s Yorkshire or Yorkshire academy, adding that his rival was a “gobby b*****d”.

It was not until they got to know each other in England age-grade camps that they built up a rapport, eventually living as housemates in Manchester. “On the flip-side, he was (a gobby b*****d) as well!” said the 22-year-old Carpenter, who is seven months younger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was where it all started but that is like anything in rugby – you hate your opponent until you actually end up meeting them and then, 95 per cent of the time, they are a nice guy.

“Tom is one of my best friends and has been for the last five years since I joined Sale. I was dead happy for him when he was called into England camp during the Six Nations. He was unfortunate not to be capped but that was the first step for him.

“There is a bit of in-house competition for us and he managed to get in first, which I was dead chuffed about – I loved that it happened for him. But for me, it was about how I could make that step as well. This is our first tour together and hopefully there are many in the future. We are both really excited.”

Related

Clive Woodward has named the England XV he wants to see play Japan

Steve Borthwick’s squad are in Tokyo for a fixture versus the Japanese that will be streamed live in the UK and Ireland on RugbyPass TV.

Read Now

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

7

England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

8

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BeegMike 15 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

1 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 18 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 33 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 41 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 58 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.' 'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'
Search