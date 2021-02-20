6:57am, 20 February 2021

Two more French players have tested positive for the coronavirus, French Rugby have confirmed in a statement.

Prop Mohammed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiére have also now been shown to have the virus. These two new confirmed cases follow on from yesterday’s news that star scrumhalf Antione Dupont tested positive, meaning he will be unable to play against Scotland due to a 10 days isolation period.

This week head coach Fabien Galthie and a member of the backroom staff were found to have the virus, triggering the entire squad to go into isolation.

A statement reads: “The players of the XV of France were tested as planned on Friday, February 19. During these tests, out of 32 results, 29 have been negative to date.

Communication officielle sur la situation sanitaire du #XVdeFrance et mise à jour consécutive aux tests PCR du 19 février : — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 20, 2021

“The context at the start of the competition is as follows: the France group was to have 37 players added to 5 training partners. The selection comprising 28 players, the 14 non-selected players would then have had to return to their clubs to join the selection again the following week, causing a significant number of back and forths, as was the case for the Autumn Nations Cup.

“To reduce the risk of contamination, the management of the XV de France has requested that the amendment to the FFR-LNR agreement be amended to benefit 31 players remaining exclusively in selection except for injuries or exceptional cases.”

“The players who tested positive for Covid-19 are Antoine Dupont, Mohammed Hauous and Gabin Villere. A new list of 31 players summoned for the rally on Sunday, February 21, 2021 will be communicated tomorrow.

“In addition, two players were “case-contact” within their club, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Swan Rebbadj.”