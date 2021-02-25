7:36am, 25 February 2021

The France v Scotland game has been officially postponed – the Six Nations has confirmed.

France suspended training today and put the entire squad into isolation after the latest positive test in the camp. 16 people, including 11 players, have now tested positive over the course of the last 10 days.

France have not named the player that tested positive, despite naming the previous 10 players to do so.

A statement from the Six Nations reads: “The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French Camp.

“They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match. This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council.

“We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

In a statement, the French Rugby Federation said: “Following the RT-PCR tests carried out this Wednesday, February 24 in the evening, and the appearance of a positive case within the squad of players, the FFR medical committee met this morning and decided to suspend training this day.

“The entire group is in isolation in accordance with health protocol.

“The FFR is in close contact with the Six Nations committee.”