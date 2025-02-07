Northern Edition

Six Nations

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

By PA
Antoine Dupont - PA

Antoine Dupont is delighted he will not be facing Toulouse team-mate Jack Willis on Saturday in comments that call into question England’s refusal to pick overseas-based players.

Dupont leads France into their Guinness Six Nations showdown at Allianz Stadium where he will be looking to kill off the hosts’ title aspirations by clinching a fourth successive victory in the fixture.

The world’s best player believes the goal has been made easier by England’s rule of only selecting players from the Gallagher Premiership, denying them access to the likes of Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell and Willis.

Willis’ move to Toulouse in 2022 has been an unqualified success and he is contracted to the Top 14 and Champions Cup double winners until 2029.

When asked about England overlooking their star competing in France, Dupont said: “I’m a bit surprised, but I’m quite happy not to be playing against Jack. We know the nightmare he is in the ruck area.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
France
1
1
0
0
5
2
Scotland
1
1
0
0
5
3
Ireland
1
1
0
0
5
4
England
1
0
1
0
1
5
Italy
1
0
1
0
0
6
Wales
1
0
1
0
0

“Their rules are different from ours and it’s like that for the moment. I don’t think they will change it soon.”

England have rolled the dice for the round two fixture by giving Fin Smith his full debut at fly-half and moving Marcus Smith to full-back, changes they hope will ignite their attack.

The playmakers, both traditional 10s, finished last Saturday’s 27-22 defeat by Ireland in those positions and Dupont fears Marcus Smith will be a big threat running from deep.

Jack Willis
The continued brilliance of Jack Willis with Toulouse makes a compelling case for inclusion the Lions squad (Photo Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

“It went rather well at the end of the game against Ireland, with Marcus Smith at full-back. It went well against us last year when he came on early,” Dupont said.

“We know his quality, with the ball in his hands and that he is able to create overlaps in almost any situation. He’s a threat whether he’s a 10 or a 15.

“There will be another number 10 on the pitch to drive the game. They will surely want to keep the ball. It will be up to us to adapt.”

