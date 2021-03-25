7:54am, 25 March 2021

Ahead of France’s Guinness Six Nations decider against Scotland in Paris on Friday, their social media team have been on the offensive.

Though it may not be a date at the forefront of many people’s minds, France Rugby decided to wish everyone a happy International Waffle Day on Twitter, just weeks after the now notorious Wafflegate. Their message was accompanied by a photo of a waffle adorned with a France Rugby flag and a Tricolour flag, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

En ce 25 mars, nous vous souhaitons à toutes et à tous, une excellente journée internationale de la gaufre ? #WaffleDay pic.twitter.com/wUMYmFRuuZ — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 25, 2021

This year’s Championship was thrown into disarray after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the French rugby camp ahead of their round three clash with Scotland. This was followed by reports that some of the French players had breached their bubble to get some waffles in Rome.

The game against Scotland was postponed and was met with many calls for the match to be forfeited by France, as has been the case with many competitions over the past year, including the Autumn Nations Cup.

Though the game has been rescheduled for this Friday, that was not without its complications as there were fears that the Scots would not be able to field any of their Gallagher Premiership players.

In light of everything that has happened this Championship, this is a masterclass in gamesmanship by France’s social media team.

While there is the possibility that International Waffle Day is indeed a momentous occasion for the French team, they have never felt the need to celebrate it in any of the previous years that they’ve been on Twitter.

After their late comeback against Wales at the Stade de France last weekend, France go into this Friday’s match knowing they need four tries and a winning margin of over 21 points against Scotland in order to win the Six Nations, so any skullduggery ahead of the match will come in handy.