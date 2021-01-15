France Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has insisted this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship “will take place”. The World Rugby vice-chairman also said there will be an expanded coronavirus testing programme for the tournament, while each country will have “a Covid manager”.

ADVERTISEMENT

France’s government is demanding reassurances on safety from England and Ireland before allowing its national side to visit those countries during the Six Nations. Only the tournament’s opening fixture against Italy in Rome on February 6 has been approved by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu.

The French authorities have concerns over the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the UK and Ireland and have already barred their clubs from taking part in European competition this month.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Referee JP Doyle joins Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson on the latest RugbyPass Offload

The Six Nations held talks with Parisian officials earlier this week, and discussions will be ongoing as organisers attempt to convince the government in France that sufficient coronavirus protocols are in place.

It is highly unlikely the tournament would go ahead without France, who play Ireland in Dublin on February 14 and England at Twickenham on March 13. But Laporte has moved to ease fears, stating in an interview with the franceinfo website: “I understand some are sceptical, but it will take place.

“Firstly, because we had during the autumn (Nations Cup) put in place a protocol which worked very, very well. The proof is that as soon as a team, in this case Fiji, were detected with Covid cases, they were out of the competition. It worked well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is going to be a Six Nations protocol. Once again, all of this makes us very optimistic. We will go further, there will be even more tests. We adapt to the conditions, but it’s the same principle – a real health bubble. A lot of organisation, a lot of foresight, with a Covid manager in each nation. I repeat, it worked well in the autumn, it will work well during this Six Nations time.”

Stand-off supreme Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now