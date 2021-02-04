Head coach Fabien Gathie has named his France team to take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team, who finished their final training session on home soil in Nice last night, is markedly different to the relatively inexperienced side that brought England into extra time in the thrilling final of the Autumn Nations Cup in December.

La Rochelle star Gregory Alldritt is named at No.8 after overcoming a possible injury scare in the lead up to the tournament. Bernard Le Roux starts in eh second row alongside Paul Willemse. Brice Dulin starts at 15.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Cyril Baille starts at loosehead alongside Julien Marchand at hooker, with Mohamed Haouas on the tighthead.

Reigning Six Nations Player of the Tournament Antoine Dupont starts at nine alongside Matthieu Jailbert at flyhalf. Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent make up the midfield with Teddy Thomas and Gabin Villière on opposite wings.

French team:
1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernhard Le Roux
5. Paul Willemse
6. Dylan Cretin
7. Charles Ollivon
8. Gregory Alldritt
9. Antoine Dupont
10. Matthieu Jailbert
11. Gabin Villière
12. Gael Fickou
13. Arthur Vincent
14. Teddy Thomas
15. Brice Dulin

ADVERTISEMENT

REPLACEMENTS: Pierre Bourgarit,  Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Louis Carbonel, Matthieu Jalibert, Damian Penaud,

Ignition warning Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on the media storm that was his 2019 season. Tom Vinicombe Fit to burst Pre-season training can often be unpleasant, but it can also create lasting, and good, memories. Liam Messam

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now