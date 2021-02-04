6:49am, 04 February 2021

Head coach Fabien Gathie has named his France team to take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

The team, who finished their final training session on home soil in Nice last night, is markedly different to the relatively inexperienced side that brought England into extra time in the thrilling final of the Autumn Nations Cup in December.

La Rochelle star Gregory Alldritt is named at No.8 after overcoming a possible injury scare in the lead up to the tournament. Bernard Le Roux starts in eh second row alongside Paul Willemse. Brice Dulin starts at 15.

Cyril Baille starts at loosehead alongside Julien Marchand at hooker, with Mohamed Haouas on the tighthead.

Reigning Six Nations Player of the Tournament Antoine Dupont starts at nine alongside Matthieu Jailbert at flyhalf. Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent make up the midfield with Teddy Thomas and Gabin Villière on opposite wings.

French team:

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernhard Le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. Dylan Cretin

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Alldritt

9. Antoine Dupont

10. Matthieu Jailbert

11. Gabin Villière

12. Gael Fickou

13. Arthur Vincent

14. Teddy Thomas

15. Brice Dulin

REPLACEMENTS: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Louis Carbonel, Matthieu Jalibert, Damian Penaud,