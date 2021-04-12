    Former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta has died aged 54. He had been admitted to hospital in Rome with Covid-19, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a post on its official Twitter account.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta,” the statement read.

    “Our thoughts are with his family and friends in rugby at this time.”

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    The Italian rugby federation confirmed his death on Sunday evening.

    Cuttitta played 70 times for Italy between 1990 and 2000 and captained the Azzurri on 22 occasions.

    He spent time playing for Harlequins and served as Scotland’s scrum coach for six years from 2009.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Advantage over Quirks of the law were brought to fore in the Chiefs' golden-point win over the Highlanders. Tom Vinicombe Silver bullet or silver medal? A probable $465m cash injection is going to change New Zealand rugby forever. Gregor Paul Pain, pleasure and patience Pari Pari Parkinson, one of the most promising physical specimens in New Zealand rugby, is back. Tom Vinicombe Bubble and squeak A Trans-Tasman Super competition has just gone from doubtful to highly likely. That's good news for everyone. Tom Vinicombe Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now