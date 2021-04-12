4:18am, 12 April 2021

Former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta has died aged 54. He had been admitted to hospital in Rome with Covid-19, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a post on its official Twitter account.

“Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends in rugby at this time.”

The Italian rugby federation confirmed his death on Sunday evening.

Cuttitta played 70 times for Italy between 1990 and 2000 and captained the Azzurri on 22 occasions.

He spent time playing for Harlequins and served as Scotland’s scrum coach for six years from 2009.

