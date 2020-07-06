4:14am, 06 July 2020

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will be joining the host of star names lining out in the Japanese Top League next year after confirming his next move. After months of speculation surrounding his destination, Japanese Top League side NTT Shining Arcs have announced that Laidlaw will join the club when the season begins next year.

The club have also signed Australian flanker Liam Gill and New Zealand hooker Anaru Rangi.

“At last year’s Japan World Cup I was able to experience the culture and meet wonderful fans,” Laidlaw told the club’s website.

“Every time I have visited Japan, I was welcomed with a wonderful hospitality.”

Laidlaw, capped 76 times for Scotland announced his retirement from Test rugby last December.

He joined Clermont Auvergne in 2017 following spells with Edinburgh and Gloucester. In May he confirmed that he was leaving the French club after three years, signalling the end of his club career in Europe.

The 34-year-old now adds his name to the growing list of international stars heading to the Japanese Top League.

Last week All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett signed a lucrative one-season deal to join Suntory Sungoliath.

Springbok wing Makoze Mapimpi is joining NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, where he will link up with fellow South Africa Johan Ackermann, who coaches the team..

Wales’ Hadleigh Parkes is also heading to the Far East, leaving Scarlets for the Panasonic Wild Knights.