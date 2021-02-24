    Former Ireland and Leinster prop Gary Halpin has died aged 55.

    Halpin made 11 appearances for Ireland between 1990 and 1995 and had spells at Harlequins and London Irish after starting his career at Leinster.

    Leinster said on their official website: “Leinster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Leinster and Ireland prop Gary Halpin at the age of 55.

    “Halpin, who also represented London Irish and Harlequins, played 11 times for the national side, famously scoring a try against New Zealand at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

    “He made his Ireland debut against England in 1990 and also played at the 1991 Rugby World Cup.”

    Halpin studied at Rockwell College and later the University of Manhattan and most recently worked as head of boarding at Cistercian College, Roscrea.

    Tributes have poured in for the prop on social media.

    “Gary Halpin RIP. One of my favourite players when I was a kid. You need to be a bit mental to give the All Blacks the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy,” wrote former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery.

    World Rugby posted: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of former Ireland prop Gary Halpin, who has sadly passed away aged 55.”

