Former Gloucester star Adams dies after battle with cancer

7:07am, 14 June 2021

Former Gloucester centre Jack Adams passed away on Saturday at the age of 34 after a battle with cancer.

His brother Joe Adams Tweeted on Monday morning:

“With immense sorrow I share that Jack passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday night. We are heartbroken.

“We have all been staggered and humbled by the outpouring of support and love

“Good night little bro – we will carry you always.”

The father of three played for Gloucester between 2005 and 2009 and also represented England Sevens.

Gloucester said in a statement: “Everyone connected to Gloucester Rugby is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jack Adams passing over the weekend.

“The outpouring of love and support from the wider rugby community over the last few days goes to show just how adored Jack was as a person.

“Jack was a local lad who lived his dream of representing his hometown Club. Jack came to Gloucester Rugby via the Academy, following his education at St Peters School and the centre made 35 appearances for the Club between 2005 and 2009. However, Jack’s dedication to rugby in his community didn’t stop there, his passion for the sport was passed through generations as he mentored and coached younger players to love the game in the same way he did.

“We’d encourage anybody who is in a position to do so, to continue to support Jack’s family via the RPA’s fundraising page here.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jack’s family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time.”

