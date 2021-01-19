10:44pm, 18 January 2021

Former Glasgow Warriors lock Nick Campbell is eyeing a professional boxing debut as early as next month after joining a Belfast fighting stable.

A former Scotland U20 representative, Campbell made 10 appearances for the Warriors in the PRO12 between 2011 and 2012 after signing on with the club in 2009.

Following that, he joined Championship side Jersey Reds in 2013. A four-year-spell in England’s second-tier came to an end in 2017, when he swapped the rugby boots for the boxing gloves in pursuit of a career in the ring.

According to The Irish News, the 31-year-old has since dominated the amateur levels of the sport in Scotland, having won the Scottish super-heavyweight crown.

Standing at 2.02m and 120kg, Campbell is eager to move into the professional ranks of the boxing world, and has followed through with his ambition by joining an MHD Promotions stable alongside a raft of prominent Irish and Northern Irish boxers.

Training alongside the likes of European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy and British lightweight champion James Tennyson, Campbell will be based at the Kronk Gym in Belfast.

“It’s exciting, I’m buzzing and I’m looking forward to cracking on and making the most of it,” Campbell said, as per The Irish News.

“Boxing has always been a passion and in 2017 I decided to have a go at it because you only live once and you might as well give it a try.

“My grandfather was a professional so it’s always been in my family and I’ve always had an interest in it and a passion for the sport. It’s not something that I just woke up one day and thought: ‘Aye, I’ll have a go at that!’”

Campbell said the journey to professional boxing ramped up during his time with Jersey Reds, when he met with boxing promoter and manager Mark Dunlop.

Now under the stewardship of Dunlop, Campbell is eager to move through the ranks and make a name for himself in the sport.

“I’m getting into this to challenge for things and have a real go at it, otherwise: What’s the point?” he said, according to The Irish News.

“I know Mark is ambitious for me and my goal is to push myself as far as I can go. I don’t think there’s ever been a Scottish British or Commonwealth heavyweight champion at professional level so that would be something to aim for.”