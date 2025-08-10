Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
The Rugby Championship

'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

Noah Hotham (L) and Finlay Christie (R) of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Mt Smart Stadium on July 09, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Injuries can turn into opportunities, and with two key injuries to halfbacks Noah Hotham and Cameron Roigard, the All Blacks‘ haflback stocks are being tested ahead of the Rugby Championship starting this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and selectors picked experienced Blues halfback Finlay Christie, and possible debutant Kyle Preston as their two replacements, but there is only one spot up for grabs on the bench with Cortez Ratima likely to be given the first shot at the starting No.9 role.

Christie, who has now played 23 Tests for the All Blacks over a five year period, will be looking to impress the All Blacks coaches after not being in the frame for over a year.

Preston on the other hand, has had a rapid rise to the top, winning a Bunnings NPC title with Wellington last year before being picked up by the Crusaders for Super Rugby Pacific 2025.

Related

Christchurch to host Super Rugby Pacific Super Round 2026

It will be the first major event held at the new stadium, which is on track to being ready for the Super Round in late April, 2026.

Read Now

Three former All Blacks have taken their pick for the two halfbacks for the first Test between the All Blacks and Argentina in Cordoba this weekend.

Former All Black halfback Justin Marshall is a big believer in giving Ratima the first go, as they’ve put a lot of effort into Ratima for the past couple of seasons.

“Well, it’s whether or not they want to be brave and and go with a player that the opposition haven’t seen a lot of,” Marshall said on The Breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, Cortez will start, he has to start, he’s been in the mix as the second best scrum half even when Hotham was fit in the country. So if he can’t slot him when Roigard’s out, then there’s something wrong.”

Marshall understands that Christie’s experience is important, but would lean towards giving Ratima that starting spot for Sunday morning’s Test match.

“You know Finley Christie’s more experienced, but at the end of the day, he’s (Ratima) there to fulfil a role, and that role he will perform at the weekend, I’ve no doubt that he’ll be selected.”

Former All Black Jeff Wilson agrees, saying that if Ratima is good enough to start other Test matches, then he should be starting this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then he’s your next guy, right? Yeah, then if he was your next guy off the rank and was coming in as number three, surely he should get his chance at number two and I’m comfortable with that.

“If he’s good enough to be on the bench and start other Test matches, he should start this one.”

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
24 - 41
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina explains that the All Blacks coaches know what they’re gonna get from Christie and they need to experiment with someone else going forward.

“Finlay defends well if you need to put him in there, if he needs to come off the bench, that’s kind of where we probably need to, not necessarily call it experiment, but you’ve got to see a different style of halfback.”

Marshall, who has played 81-Tests for the All Blacks at halfback, sees no future for Christie in a black jersey.

“At the end of the day, there’s no future in Finlay Christie is there? We know there’s insurance, but we know that you could rely on him, should you need to, but you’ve got to move on at some stage and I feel they will.”

Recommended

Charlotte Caslick's World Cup dreams take a hit

The five NPC performers of the week for round two

OPINION

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

FEATURED

The growing exodus of Australasia’s biggest rugby athletes must stop

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers sign giant 143kg 'late to rugby' USA international

1
2

Fissler Confidential: Newcastle Red Bulls line up next signing

3
3

Exeter bolster front-row ranks with addition of Sharks prop

4

Springboks call-up late replacement as Wessels withdrawn

4
5

'I signed for Rob Andrew at Newcastle when I stank of cow shit'

6

Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

11
7

'Really proud' ex-England star says Samoa Test debut 'amazing'

8

Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

4

Comments

44 Comments
J
JW 6 days ago

I hope they dont give Finlay 17 minutes and ruin any prospects of him continuing in the international scene, possibly going to another would cup as an opposition.


He will no doubt take that carrot if offered. Who would take two birds thing when ones in your hand, whatever that’s supposed to mean. You take the certain cap if the coach says you can have 15min.


But it would just be silly. Scotland have some great 9’s, but maybe not 3 of them with his profile. Let him soak up being on another AB tour, but I can’t see Fin breaking into the top two again. I’m sure he’s just there incase of an injury to Ratima, in which case you’d absolutely want to start him and take the win!

D
Dikhedd 5 days ago

I thawt for a moment that Christie might be eligible to go back to play for Fiji Samoa or Tonga but one doesn’t find too many ginger Pacific Islanders playing rugby.

It wasn’t so long ago that you NZers were knocking the Scots for their Kiwi Scots but now I see you stole one of theirs for yourself.

Where would NZ rugby be without the Pacific Islanders.

But it’s good to see that you blokes have now cast your net a bit wider and have a Dutchman in your time.

Its only matter of time before you have a Dutchman/Rockspider/Bonehead from South Africa called van Der Wethuizen as an AB.

With all the Nigerians in South Africa its only a matter of time before we have a huge fast one playing for us.Then we will stop calling you guys the PacificIsland Invitational XV.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

I have some doubts on CR as the AB half in the stead of Roigard or Hotham but he now has the chance to prove otherwise. Christie does not look to be other than a stop gap at this level. Preston has shown promise and could well emerge as at least the 3rd or 4th string in due course. Razor is seeking to have 4 candidates for each position in the team

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

How unusual. You doubt a Chiefs player 😁😁


Hope you took note of the stats showing RM ti be our worst starting 10 with BB the best, Dmac 2nd and RM last by some margin.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 18 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 25 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 28 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 30 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 32 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 36 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 37 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 38 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 40 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 42 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 46 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 46 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 53 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 54 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 54 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 57 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 58 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments