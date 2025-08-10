'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

Injuries can turn into opportunities, and with two key injuries to halfbacks Noah Hotham and Cameron Roigard, the All Blacks‘ haflback stocks are being tested ahead of the Rugby Championship starting this weekend.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and selectors picked experienced Blues halfback Finlay Christie, and possible debutant Kyle Preston as their two replacements, but there is only one spot up for grabs on the bench with Cortez Ratima likely to be given the first shot at the starting No.9 role.

Christie, who has now played 23 Tests for the All Blacks over a five year period, will be looking to impress the All Blacks coaches after not being in the frame for over a year.

Preston on the other hand, has had a rapid rise to the top, winning a Bunnings NPC title with Wellington last year before being picked up by the Crusaders for Super Rugby Pacific 2025.

Three former All Blacks have taken their pick for the two halfbacks for the first Test between the All Blacks and Argentina in Cordoba this weekend.

Former All Black halfback Justin Marshall is a big believer in giving Ratima the first go, as they’ve put a lot of effort into Ratima for the past couple of seasons.

“Well, it’s whether or not they want to be brave and and go with a player that the opposition haven’t seen a lot of,” Marshall said on The Breakdown.

“For me, Cortez will start, he has to start, he’s been in the mix as the second best scrum half even when Hotham was fit in the country. So if he can’t slot him when Roigard’s out, then there’s something wrong.”

Marshall understands that Christie’s experience is important, but would lean towards giving Ratima that starting spot for Sunday morning’s Test match.

“You know Finley Christie’s more experienced, but at the end of the day, he’s (Ratima) there to fulfil a role, and that role he will perform at the weekend, I’ve no doubt that he’ll be selected.”

Former All Black Jeff Wilson agrees, saying that if Ratima is good enough to start other Test matches, then he should be starting this one.

“Then he’s your next guy, right? Yeah, then if he was your next guy off the rank and was coming in as number three, surely he should get his chance at number two and I’m comfortable with that.

“If he’s good enough to be on the bench and start other Test matches, he should start this one.”

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina explains that the All Blacks coaches know what they’re gonna get from Christie and they need to experiment with someone else going forward.

“Finlay defends well if you need to put him in there, if he needs to come off the bench, that’s kind of where we probably need to, not necessarily call it experiment, but you’ve got to see a different style of halfback.”

Marshall, who has played 81-Tests for the All Blacks at halfback, sees no future for Christie in a black jersey.

“At the end of the day, there’s no future in Finlay Christie is there? We know there’s insurance, but we know that you could rely on him, should you need to, but you’ve got to move on at some stage and I feel they will.”