'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test
Injuries can turn into opportunities, and with two key injuries to halfbacks Noah Hotham and Cameron Roigard, the All Blacks‘ haflback stocks are being tested ahead of the Rugby Championship starting this weekend.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and selectors picked experienced Blues halfback Finlay Christie, and possible debutant Kyle Preston as their two replacements, but there is only one spot up for grabs on the bench with Cortez Ratima likely to be given the first shot at the starting No.9 role.
Christie, who has now played 23 Tests for the All Blacks over a five year period, will be looking to impress the All Blacks coaches after not being in the frame for over a year.
Preston on the other hand, has had a rapid rise to the top, winning a Bunnings NPC title with Wellington last year before being picked up by the Crusaders for Super Rugby Pacific 2025.
Three former All Blacks have taken their pick for the two halfbacks for the first Test between the All Blacks and Argentina in Cordoba this weekend.
Former All Black halfback Justin Marshall is a big believer in giving Ratima the first go, as they’ve put a lot of effort into Ratima for the past couple of seasons.
“Well, it’s whether or not they want to be brave and and go with a player that the opposition haven’t seen a lot of,” Marshall said on The Breakdown.
“For me, Cortez will start, he has to start, he’s been in the mix as the second best scrum half even when Hotham was fit in the country. So if he can’t slot him when Roigard’s out, then there’s something wrong.”
Marshall understands that Christie’s experience is important, but would lean towards giving Ratima that starting spot for Sunday morning’s Test match.
“You know Finley Christie’s more experienced, but at the end of the day, he’s (Ratima) there to fulfil a role, and that role he will perform at the weekend, I’ve no doubt that he’ll be selected.”
Former All Black Jeff Wilson agrees, saying that if Ratima is good enough to start other Test matches, then he should be starting this one.
“Then he’s your next guy, right? Yeah, then if he was your next guy off the rank and was coming in as number three, surely he should get his chance at number two and I’m comfortable with that.
“If he’s good enough to be on the bench and start other Test matches, he should start this one.”
Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina explains that the All Blacks coaches know what they’re gonna get from Christie and they need to experiment with someone else going forward.
“Finlay defends well if you need to put him in there, if he needs to come off the bench, that’s kind of where we probably need to, not necessarily call it experiment, but you’ve got to see a different style of halfback.”
Marshall, who has played 81-Tests for the All Blacks at halfback, sees no future for Christie in a black jersey.
“At the end of the day, there’s no future in Finlay Christie is there? We know there’s insurance, but we know that you could rely on him, should you need to, but you’ve got to move on at some stage and I feel they will.”
I hope they dont give Finlay 17 minutes and ruin any prospects of him continuing in the international scene, possibly going to another would cup as an opposition.
He will no doubt take that carrot if offered. Who would take two birds thing when ones in your hand, whatever that’s supposed to mean. You take the certain cap if the coach says you can have 15min.
But it would just be silly. Scotland have some great 9’s, but maybe not 3 of them with his profile. Let him soak up being on another AB tour, but I can’t see Fin breaking into the top two again. I’m sure he’s just there incase of an injury to Ratima, in which case you’d absolutely want to start him and take the win!
I thawt for a moment that Christie might be eligible to go back to play for Fiji Samoa or Tonga but one doesn’t find too many ginger Pacific Islanders playing rugby.
It wasn’t so long ago that you NZers were knocking the Scots for their Kiwi Scots but now I see you stole one of theirs for yourself.
Where would NZ rugby be without the Pacific Islanders.
But it’s good to see that you blokes have now cast your net a bit wider and have a Dutchman in your time.
Its only matter of time before you have a Dutchman/Rockspider/Bonehead from South Africa called van Der Wethuizen as an AB.
With all the Nigerians in South Africa its only a matter of time before we have a huge fast one playing for us.Then we will stop calling you guys the PacificIsland Invitational XV.
I have some doubts on CR as the AB half in the stead of Roigard or Hotham but he now has the chance to prove otherwise. Christie does not look to be other than a stop gap at this level. Preston has shown promise and could well emerge as at least the 3rd or 4th string in due course. Razor is seeking to have 4 candidates for each position in the team
How unusual. You doubt a Chiefs player 😁😁
Hope you took note of the stats showing RM ti be our worst starting 10 with BB the best, Dmac 2nd and RM last by some margin.