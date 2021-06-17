Flanker Michael Rhodes to leave Saracens

1:23pm, 17 June 2021

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes will leave the StoneX Stadium after Sunday’s Greene King IPA Championship final against Ealing.

Rhodes’ seven-year spell in north London, consisting of 106 appearances, has seen him win three Gallagher Premiership titles and three European Cups.

The 33-year-old South African has formed part of the club’s most potent back row, packing down alongside Billy Vunipola and Jackson Wray.

“Perhaps the biggest compliment you could pay Michael Rhodes is that if you asked our players who they’d least want to play against in our team, it would be him,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“The definition of physical on both sides of the ball, his relentless work rate and full throttle approach to the game have made him a central figure in all the club has achieved.”

Saracens play the second leg of their Championship play-off final on Sunday having amassed a 60-0 lead from the first instalment.