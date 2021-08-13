Exeter Chiefs sign Sam Nixon from Bayonne

7:05am, 13 August 2021

Exeter Chiefs have confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Sam Nixon from Bayonne in the Top 14.

The 6’4, 124kg front-rower says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to sign a two-year contract with Exeter. Nixon is one two signings revealed by Exeter today, with giant Western Force second row Ryan McCauley also being added to the ranks at Sandy Park.

The 24-year-old returns to English rugby having spent a productive season in France with Bayonne. Before that, the Dorchester-born tight-head was at Bath, featuring for the club in the Premiership, Heineken Champions Cup, as well as the Premiership Rugby Cup.

“I’m massively looking forward to things,” said Nixon. “For me, it’s a dream come true to come back to the South West and play for a great club so close to home.

“Over the years, I’ve come up against Exeter a few times and you know it’s always going to be a tough test for you as an opponent. They’ve lead the way for a long time and just turning up for training here, you can see the standards are at a new level.

“I’m just going to get stuck into the training, listen to the coaches and just soak up as much info as I can to help me improve.”

Nixon also enjoyed a loan spell with Plymouth Albion during the 2016/17 season. He believes his French experience will also serve him well at Exeter.

“I won’t lie, it was a weird one, especially with the whole Covid thing,” he added. “It was, however, a good experience and I learnt a lot. The fans over there were unbelievable, very passionate, and that just helped bring the best out in me.”

And now Nixon hopes to take his form from last season into this latest campaign and is now ripping in to pre-season. “Pre-season is always tough, wherever you are. That said, everyone has turned up in good nick, everyone is working hard and we’re just looking to hit the ground running. For me, it’s good to be tested every day and see where I am. Hopefully, pre-season will go to plan and that I’ll put myself in with a shout for selection that first week.”