Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
LIVE
52'
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
International

'It would get heated': Ex-Bok reveals how 20-man scrum honed set-piece

By Ian Cameron
(L/R): New Zealand's scrum-half Finlay Christie, New Zealand's flanker Dalton Papali'i, New Zealand's lock Samuel Whitelock and New Zealand's number eight Ardie Savea gesture to English referee Wayne Barnes during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Springboks have enhanced their scrummaging strength by training against up to 12 opposition players, a tactic aimed at improving their set-piece dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Springboks hooker Schalk Brits revealed that this approach, implemented under Rassie Erasmus, has made the team a formidable scrummaging unit.

Historically South African rugby has emphasized set-pieces but Erasmus focused heavily on it, which contributed to their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“The scrum isn’t about individuals, it’s about the team. If you scrummed back in the day, when we were focusing so hard on the scrums, we would scrum not against eight, we would scrum against 10 or 11 or 12,” Brits told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby South Africa podcast.

After former scrum coach Matt Proudfoot departed after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Daan Human took over and brought further expertise.

“Daan coached us at the Bulls and he’s probably evolved and changed a couple of things but the guy is just so passionate about scrumming, it goes a long way.

“That’s the thing, he brings that passion to the scrum. A lot of coaches focus on it but not in the way Daan focuses on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no scrum machine anymore, it’s gone. It’s bone on bone, flesh on flesh, off you go.”

Brits also shared humorous anecdotes from his playing days and praised Human’s contributions.

“What is great is in the olden days, you would try to beat the living crap out of each other. It would get heated and at the Lions there was a punch or 10 thrown, and that was standard – every scrum session or every mauling session,” said Brits. “This [Springboks] group does get heated I guess but it’s always in a sense of, ‘what did you do here? How can I learn from that?’

“The boys are not angry when scrummaging but they love it, they’ve made it a passion and so it’s hard for a guy that’s so excited to do one part of it [to do another].”

Related

Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Racing 92 head coach Stuart Lancaster has confirmed that Siya Kolisi's decision to continue playing for the Springboks was the central reason for the mutual termination of his contract with the Paris-based club.

Read Now

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

2

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

3

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

4

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

5

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

6

Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

7

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

8

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 3 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I’m happy for you and your friends. Truly happy.

49 Go to comments
S
SJ 23 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Mmm, reading these comments, seems like some people around the world hate SA so much, that we cant even be happy to be a Springbok supporter? That we somehow have a Lions series win, 2 consecutive world cups, tge Freedom cup, beaten the All blacks more consecutive times than ever in Rugby history (No one else has beaten the all blacks that many times in a row, and we somehow did it by luck. And that if we do celebrate our rugby team, and are happy to be a fan at the moment, makes us deservent of insults???? Every team gets their turn, can we not just enjoy things going well? So what if you feel france and Ireland are better, we are just celebrating the trophies in our cabinet, that our apparent, extremely poor team has managed to win by luck. Maybe your team should try being as bad as the Springboks, then maybe there would be a world cup trophy in your cabinet as well.🤔

49 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 44 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Times long gone really..it's actually called history bro ..and I wouldn't be writing us off so quickly..enjoy your day in the sun bro ..like they say every dog has its day ...it's a wee bit sad isnt bro ..I work and drink beers ..have bbqs ..with a few south Africans here in Aussie and yes we go watch the tests at pub ..but none of them have the up themselves attitude I find on these sites ..

49 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

No you are. Holding on to good times long gone.

49 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yes I do.

49 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

What u want to do ..put all young guys on the field ..come on man seriously..how about these names for u bro apparently u can't of noticed them on the field..Sitti ..Cortex Ratima..lord ..Sam Darry ..Proctor and others like Williams I think 4 tests ..so u know

69 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Oh really? Wait and see... You might be really surprised when they actually play each other. If you poms are able to - you might have lost a few more lame ducks by then, and if the URC actually allow you in.

19 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Thanks EtD but I really enjoy winding up these skaapnaaiers.

19 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Beat me to it mate 😆 🤣..don't know what games old mate watched but Frizell he awesome..we miss him atm ..doubt there tougher players around then him

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Don't reckon mate they just didn't think we would give them a gd run for their money..they played poorly as u say only because they needed an excuse as to hard this written off abs side nearly beat them ..they just talking crap

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Agree mate I thought our forwards were awesome..and with a bit of luck in first test we would of won ..well the 7 points the hooker got wouldn't counted for a start and couple silly mistakes on attack especially tj abusing the ref or saying something..we were on attack ..had already scored and they had 1 in the bin if I remember correctly..people need to remember for about 100 tests we had one of the world's if not the world's best half back controlling everything..u can't just replace guys like Smith overnight..I tell u the guy who I never rated and he surprised me in last few tests is Tupou Vaa ..thought he was awesome..then there's Tamaiti Williams..mountain of a man ..stood up against the springboks forward pack ..it's looking gd just need to sort out the backline

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

How's he panicking ..

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Provincial trinkets really 😆 🤣 spoken like someone who hasn't seen one for a long time..

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

U mean lay down aussie..Schmidt didn't play or miss all them tackles against Argentina did he ..Funny aussie have had Robbie Dean's.. Dave Rennie ..who they sacked for the great messiah Jones ..that went well didn't it 😌..now Schmidt ..apart from Jones those 3 kiwis could quite easily been all blacks coach ..after being up 20-3 at 30 minute mark and lose 67-27 u got more problems to worry about then having one of the top coaches in world rugby..just look what he did for Ireland..but then again I would absolutely cry if a south African or pom or anyone not a kiwi coach the all blacks

69 Go to comments
M
Muti 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Paraphrase jou gat bliksim

49 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yep. Editor in chief. On the world rugby payroll.

49 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Never gonna happen..

49 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Yes, that was my impression as well. You will correct me, but I gather that when the game went professional, the Welsh rejected the idea of a combined league. I agree that this idea would not do much for either union. I can see why the English and the Welsh would like to ride on the URC’s coattails. But I can’t see what’s in it for the Irish or the Scottish!! Laughably overweening to try to keep SA and Italy out of it!

19 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

That be the same franchise that apart from last year has won all the titles year after year 😆 🤣..pity Razor couldn't put more crusaders in the team ..but it will be all gd soon when Richie comes back at 10 ..u really think Razor picks abs because he knows them ..mate that international coaching thing is just a myth..look at Foster. He had heaps of it and he's the worst abs coach in history..plus he whitelock (another crusader) Retalik..smith .Richie etc ..Foster picked far too many chiefs players..maybe he knew them

69 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

Some contracts they have in France. I didn't realise a player was allowed leave to stand trial on criminal charges in another country.


They're way ahead over there.

7 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'? Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?
Search