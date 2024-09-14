Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
LIVE
36'
Today
11:00
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
TOP 14

Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

By Ian Cameron
Siya Kolisi of South Africa embraces Owen Farrell of England following the during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Racing 92 head coach Stuart Lancaster has confirmed that Siya Kolisi’s decision to continue playing for the Springboks was the central reason for the mutual termination of his contract with the Paris-based club.

ADVERTISEMENT

This clarification follows weeks of speculation – first reported by RugbyPass – about Kolisi’s future at Racing 92. The split was officially confirmed last week after prolonged discussions.

He will return to the Durban-based Sharks in the URC and won’t play alongside former England flyhalf Owen Farrell – a leadership partnership many were looking forward to seeing.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Speaking on The Rugby Paper podcast, Lancaster explained that the original agreement between Kolisi and Racing 92 involved the South African flanker stepping away from international rugby. However, once Kolisi chose to extend his Springboks career the dynamics of the arrangement shifted significantly.

“He was very good and he was very committed to the cause and everything else,” Lancaster said. “The original plan with him was that he would not continue to play international rugby. Then once he decided to continue, that changed the dynamic a lot for both parties.”

Kolisi’s decision to remain active at Test level meant he would spend significant time away from Racing 92, traveling to and from South Africa for national team duties. Lancaster noted that for a player of Kolisi’s stature and age, balancing Test rugby and club commitments is challenging.

“Obviously, he goes back to South Africa and his family is back there in South Africa, so he probably realised that if he plays Test rugby, he plays 12 months of the year and at 33 years old it’s tough to do,” Lancaster added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolisi played five times for Racing 92 in last season’s Investec Champions Cup, scoring a try against Cardiff Rugby, but the team was eliminated by Stade Toulousain in the Round of 16. He also made 13 appearances in the TOP 14, helping the team reach the play-offs, where they were knocked out by Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti said Kolisi was overweight and ‘invisible’ during the game.

Related

Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

The 29-year-old, who has made 61 appearances for the Sharks since 2020 after starting his career with the Cheetahs, is on the verge of helping his country win a fifth Rugby Championship title following back-to-back victories over the All Blacks.

Read Now

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

2

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

3

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

4

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

5

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

6

Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

7

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

8

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

R
RW 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Seriously, that muppet is in charge?

41 Go to comments
M
MB 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

I agree 100%. In the past, I had only heard this idea from the Welsh media and fans: At the time, they were the only ones. I, too, love the Premiership, but English rugby is currently being mis-managed into oblivion. Who would want a piece of that?

13 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

A perfect rugby autumn Post the British and Irish league hijack attempt: URC threaten to sue Premiership rugby into poverty (it will not take much) NZ, ABs and Boks smash England in consecutive weekends. Bill Beu resigns and is sent to Saint Helena.

13 Go to comments
J
Jv 1 hour ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

I watched the first 4 episodes yesterday from SA. Today it doesn't work.....obviously some frantic emails yesterday.....I should've pushed through and done all 5 while it was working.

5 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

they should add an English conference of 4 teams, but have promotion and relegation between the English conference and the premiership.


the premiership should be expanded to 12 teams, so that would be the bottom 6 teams currently, plus the top 6 championship sides.

3 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

England still have 10 top level teams, where SA only have 4

13 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

What we just go on last couple years now 😆 🤣..try 121 years of test matches with a 76.77% in wins ..compared to south Africa 63% ..head to head all blacks 63% to sprinkboks 37% ..u just making up the years to suit yourselves...

41 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yeah I was bro that why I deleted my comment..but u do know first series was 1937 ..next lost was 1949 ..12 years between drinks ..by the way u do know south Africa lost 6 tests in a row to the abs ..2015-18. ...one test the score was 57 nil

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

🧌

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Lost 3 in a row against the the Wallabies. My bad.


Lost 6 to SA between 1937 and 1948. @rooksies is wrong

41 Go to comments
S
SteveD 3 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Really?! More money in England?! Then why did three teams collapse? "Rugby Guru"? Oh of course - 'kiwi'. Explains it all. Shame. Keep trying.

13 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Tonga player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Impressed by the Coventry 10 Pellegrini. Must be worthy of a contract in a higher league.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

More money in England than South Africa, simple as that. No long haul travel either.


Seems like a real culture clash though. English clubs sweat the assets, Celts look after the players much better. If Ireland join they'd need to remember that the national team pay the bills.

13 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

And yet we win and you lose......despite your persistent need to recruit mercenaries who are about as Irish as I am Chinese.

41 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Fear, no. Respect, definitely.

41 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

First class, gold plated, export quality bullshit. Bait. Incitement. Trolling.

Kolbe is the greatest player on earth. Etsebeth, Pieter-Stef, etc etc all world class.

When you've won a 1/4 final, come back and we might listen to you.

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

This comment has been made before. What’s the use of win ratios, and peaking between world cups and then never winning world cups?


Pretty likely it will be successful given who we’re playing this year. Which is another issue with win ratios. Scotland’s win ratio boosted by games against teams like US and Canada. SA against Portugal and Wales and teams like France who haven’t travelled to SA or NZ in sometime.


World rankings make much more sense because it factors who you beat relative to your own ranking.


In that regard SA has been the most dominant - 186 weeks at no. 1 to next best Ireland at 67 weeks.

41 Go to comments
C
CR 4 hours ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

Of all the world cups. 1995 and 2023 were by far the toughest. To beat France at home and then run into an England team out for revenge… top it off with a sprinkle of AB’s out for blood. Stuff of legend. Don’t forget we did it despite losing our best player Marx and our backup hooker in the first two minutes. With the whole wit Kant saga leading up to the game. Despite NZ having zero injuries and an extra day to prepare, with a run in over Argentina we still somehow managed. This team refuse to give up.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Tops

41 Go to comments
C
CR 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Maybe , 98-03 the wallabies were pretty dominant

41 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'It is a massive honour': South Africa confirm head coach 'It is a massive honour': South Africa confirm head coach
Search