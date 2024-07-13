Select Edition

Scotland power past the USA in Washington

By PA
Duhan van der Merwe #11 of Team Scotland avoids the tackle attempts of Nate Augspurger #11 and Tavite Lopeti #13 of Team United States to score a try during the first half at Audi Field on July 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

Ewan Ashman grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Duhan van der Merwe equalled the Scottish try-scoring record in a 42-7 victory over the USA in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker Ashman touched down three times from rolling mauls in the first half as Scotland took command.

A scrappy second half, not helped by damp, muggy conditions, meant Scotland fell short of a repeat of last week’s 11 try-effort against Canada, but Scotland added two more scores to complete a comfortable win.

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion

Van der Merwe needed just six minutes to equal Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 tries for Scotland, timing his run to take Adam Hastings’ popped pass and coasting over.

Hastings converted and added the extras for each of Ashman’s treble – all of which came at the back of rolling mauls from lineouts as they opened a 28-7 lead at the break.

Fixture
Internationals
USA
7 - 42
Full-time
Scotland
All Stats and Data

The USA grabbed a try of their own in the midst of Ashman’s scoring spell, centre Tommaso Boni going over despite prop David Ainu’u being in the sin bin for a breakdown offence just moments after the hosts had been warned for repeat infringements.

Bristol outside-half AJ MacGinty converted, but was off target with two penalty attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland stretched their advantage 10 minutes into the second half, scrum-half George Horne racing in after getting on the end of Kyle Rowe’s break. Hastings added the conversion.

Stubborn home defence and increasing scrappiness in the testing conditions halted the scoring until Matt Fagerson touched down six minutes from time at the back of a dominant Scottish scrum, Ross Thompson completing the scoring with the conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

